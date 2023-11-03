TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 10, 2023

The Bundesliga leaders head to Hoffenheim this week as they look to continue their remarkable start to the season.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen go into matchday ten two points clear of second place Bayern Munich, having won eight of their first nine.

Xabi Alonso's side held a narrow 2-1 victory over SC Freiburg last weekend to keep themselves at the top of the table.

They also secured safe passage to the third round of the DFB Pokal on Wednesday with a 5-2 win away at 3. Liga side SV Sandhausen.

Their much lower-ranked hosts did ruffle a few feathers when they pulled the tie back to 1-1 and 2-2 in a frantic six minutes during the second half. But their top-tier opponents had enough quality to get the job done.

It has been a remarkable start to the season for Leverkusen, with a 2-2 draw away at Champions Bayern their only slip-up.

Alonso has installed an identity into his team since arriving one year ago, making them difficult to beat.

Their determination to win the ball in midfield and control possession is testament to their recent success.

A win on Saturday will extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga for a few hours before Bayern visit Dortmund in the evening's der Klassiker.

However, victory for Die Werkself away at TSG won't be a foregone conclusion.

Hosts TSG 1899 Hoffenheim have also enjoyed a fine start to their campaign, winning six of their first nine games, placing them sixth in the Bundesliga.

They achieved an impressive 3-2 win at then-second-placed VfB Stuttgart last weekend, handing them only their second loss this season.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side didn't have the same fortune in this week's DFB Pokal as a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund eliminated them.

Form at the PreZero Arena has been a slight concern for the Die Kraichgauer this season, losing three out of four games. A run that they will need to rectify if they want to take any points this weekend.

Team News

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Dennis Geiger, Florian Grillitsch, Marco John, and Pavel Kadeřábek are all unavailable for Saturday's game due to injury.

Both Kevin Akpoguma and Robert Skov are doubts.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Arthur and Patrik Schick remain unavailable for the visitors.

Edmond Tapsoba picked up a hand injury midweek but has been deemed fit to play.

Likely Line Ups

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Baumann (c); Kabak, Brooks, Vogt; Bebou, Prömel, Stach, Becker, Bülter; Weghorst, Beier.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Hrádecký (c); Kossounou, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Boniface.

Key Players

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Maximilian Beier

Beier celebrating his goal against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Photo by Markus Gilliar/Getty Images)

The 21-year-old striker has six goals in nine Bundesliga games this season, making him Hoffenheim's top scorer.

After spending last season on loan at 2. Bundesliga side Hannover 96, the German has adapted to life in the top flight quickly and effectively.

With the towering Wout Weghorst alongside him, Beier will be the main threat for the hosts, and they will be hoping he is ready to fire on all cylinders this weekend.

Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz battling for the ball against SC Freiburg last weekend. (Photo by Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Several players in Leverkusen's squad could be deemed key players for them this season.

Victor Boniface's firepower up front has been an important factor for their current success.

But, Florian Wirtz is the man that makes the league leaders tick.

The 20-year-old is one of the most coveted attacking midfielders in Europe, and his performances speak for themselves.

The German is the focal point for most of Leverkusen's attacks, and his two goals and four assists so far have boosted them up the table.

Hoffenheim's defence will have their work cut out trying to keep him, Boniface, and Jonas Hofmann quiet.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The Saturday afternoon kick-off is being played at the PreZero Arena in Hoffenheim.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this match is scheduled to be at 14:30 (GMT).

How can I watch?

The game is available on Sky Sports Football and can be streamed on the Sky Sports Website/App.