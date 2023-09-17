Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Sainz ends Red Bull's winning streak in Singapore

The Formula 1 race in Singapore unfolded with a series of crucial events that shaped the outcome, ultimately resulting in Carlos Sainz's victory, which marked the end of Red Bull's season-long winning streak.

Story of the race

The top 10 drivers all opted for the medium tyre strategy, with Charles Leclerc being the sole exception, commencing the race on softs. Zhou Guanyu started from the pit lane due to last-minute car adjustments post-qualifying.

In the early laps, Charles Leclerc made an impressive move to secure second place, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell engaged in a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle. Hamilton briefly left the track at Turn 2 but promptly returned the position to Russell. Unfortunately for Yuki Tsunoda, his race concluded prematurely on Lap 1.



Starting from 11th, Max Verstappen fought his way up to eighth, battling with Kevin Magnussen's Haas. However, his fellow Red Bull driver, Sergio Perez, found himself in 14th after losing a place to Piastri on the 7th lap. Verstappen's engineer advised tire conservation as they aimed for a lengthy stint. Meanwhile, Piastri, on soft tires, climbed from 17th to 14th.

Embed from Getty Images

The race was yellow-flagged when Esteban Ocon went off inside Turn 2. Sainz, who led the race, expressed confidence in his car, stating, "I can go forever at this pace." In contrast, Leclerc's engineer, Xavi, asked him to maintain a 5-second gap with Sainz.

Later, Logan Sargeant hits the wall at Turn 8, prompting the safety car's deployment. Surprisingly, Red Bull chose not to capitalize on this opportunity for both drivers. Ferrari executed a double-stack pit stop, but Leclerc's pit stop turned unusually long, clocking in at 32 seconds. The team explained they held him back to avoid traffic, significantly impacting his race as he rejoined in 6th place behind Lando Norris' McLaren. Leclerc ran wide, allowing Lewis Hamilton to overtake.

Fernando Alonso crossed the pit entry line during a stop, incurring a 5-second penalty from the stewards. When he pitted again to serve his penalty, an issue arose with one of the rear-end tires, extending his pit time to 25 seconds.

The race's climax came on the final lap when George Russell made an error, crashing into the barriers and ending his impressive race. This mistake promoted Lewis Hamilton to a podium finish. Sainz concluded the race on top, with former teammate Lando Norris in second and Lewis Hamilton in 3rd. It marked Hamilton's 196th podium in Singapore and Sainz's second win.



When asked if he was confident of reaching his 200th podium by season's end, Lewis stated, "I have no idea what it would be in the next coming races, but this weekend, we've had the pace to be fighting for the top 3."

Leclerc, Sainz's teammate, secured fourth place in the race, while Verstappen showcased an impressive recovery drive, advancing from 11th to 5th, despite the safety car situation not being in his favour. Notably, Liam Lawson made a strong impression in only his third F1 race, stepping in for Scuderia AlphaTauri and staking his claim for a potential permanent role by achieving a ninth-place finish, marking the team's best result of the season thus far.

It was a clean race for Sainz, who made no mistakes throughout. He topped FP2, FP3, and secured pole position in qualifying, converting it into a well-deserved victory. In an interview with The Guardian, Sainz expressed his feelings: "It's an incredible feeling, an incredible weekend...we did everything right. It was all about knowing our limitations, managing the race, making sure I made it to the target lap [for pitting]. I didn't want to give George a safety car and medium tire opportunity, and giving Lando the DRS opportunity was important. I always felt I had the headspace and could manage well, and we brought it home."

Can the Bulls make a comeback in Suzuka, or is this a turning point in the competition?