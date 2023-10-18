F1 Academy Announces 2024 Racing Calendar

In a notable step towards global expansion, the Formula 1 (F1) Academy has revealed its highly anticipated calendar for the 2024 season. The extended schedule comprises seven rounds, including Singapore, as the all-women racing series prepares for its second season alongside the FIA Formula One World Championship™. F1 Academy features five teams — ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, MP Motorsport, PREMA Racing, and Rodin Carlin—each equipped with three cars and drivers, totalling 15 cars and 15 drivers. In 2024, 10 of these drivers will be nominated by F1 teams, each displaying their livery on one car. The F1 teams will confirm additional details about the drivers and liveries at a later date.

2024 F1 Academy Calendar

Commencing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 7 and concluding in Abu Dhabi on December 8, the 2024 season will span across Europe, Asia, and North America. Singapore, alongside Miami and Qatar, becomes part of the prestigious venues, infusing a thrilling new dimension into the series.



Susie Wolff, Managing Director of F1 Academy, expressed her enthusiasm for the extended calendar. She stated, "This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission. We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this."

The inclusion of Singapore in the racing circuit holds particular significance, as the Marina Bay Street Circuit is gearing up to host an exhilarating round in September 2022. The amalgamation of street circuits and traditional tracks presents a distinctive challenge for drivers, with Singapore's iconic night race creating the backdrop for an unforgettable spectacle. Notably, the Marina Bay Street Circuit is renowned as one of the most physically demanding tracks, primarily owing to its challenging humid weather conditions. This provides a distinctive platform for women drivers to stretch their capabilities and showcase their prowess.

F1 driver Carlos Sainz has emphasized the rigorous nature of the Singapore track, labelling it as one of the most challenging on the calendar. According to Sainz, a driver who can excel here is well-suited for all other races. He said, "When I'm training in the pre-season, particularly in January and February, I'm thinking about Singapore. I'm not contemplating the first race or the others."

Wolff expressed gratitude to all seven promoters for their support, underlining the importance of showcasing that there is a place for women in motorsport.

Strengthened Partnership with Formula 1 teams

Stefano Domenicali, F1's President and CEO, shared his enthusiasm, highlighting the significant addition of F1 Academy to seven rounds of the F1 calendar. He emphasized the global reach of the series and the backing from all ten F1 teams, each contributing a driver to the Academy and featuring their livery on one car. Domenicali underscored the importance of this collaboration as a pivotal move toward promoting diversity and inclusion in motorsport.

As the F1 Academy prepares for the 2024 season, adding new venues to the calendar underscores the series' commitment to expanding its global footprint and providing a platform for women in motorsport to showcase their talents on some of the world's most iconic tracks.

