A History of Money in the Bank

Born out of the mind of Chris Jericho, Money in the Bank was an idea that would provide a huge opportunity. As the saying goes “to the victor go the spoils” this is the case with Money in the Bank as it gives the winner a championship match at any time for up to a year. Of the 16 winners of this match, 14 have gone on to win their championship match.

A match that makes careers!

The concept for the Money in the Bank match was introduced in March 2005 by Chris Jericho. He pitched the idea to General Manager Eric Bischoff, who liked it and promptly began to book the match for WrestleMania. The list of winners is an all-star list of talented WWE Superstars from John Cena and Randy Orton to Edge and RVD and more.

What Money in the Bank is all about?

The Money in the Bank ladder match can have between 5-10 participants with the objective of the match being the retrieval of a briefcase hanging 20 feet above the ring. As mentioned above the winner receives a title match anytime within a year of winning the briefcase. This has led to the popularization of cashing in when the champion is in a vulnerable position which was none the more evident than with the very first cash in.

It's all about Opportunity

Edge helped form the Money in the Bank. Photo- www.sltdwrestling.com

Edge won the very first Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 21. He then waited till New Year’s Revolution 2006 after John Cena had been through a hellacious Elimination Chamber and just like that Edge became the WWE Champion. Ever since Edge first cashed-in, it has become a hugely important match. Out of the 16 Money in The Bank Winners, only two of them were unsuccessful with their cash-ins. Those were John Cena & Damien Sandow.

Money in the Bank Stats & Facts

We will now look at some of the facts figures & stats surrounding the Money in the Bank Ladder Match