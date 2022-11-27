RECAP: Short-Handed Raptors Defeat Mavericks

TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 26: Juancho Hernangomez #41, Thaddeus Young #21, OG Anunoby #3 and Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors on the court during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on November 26, 2022 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

Despite missing two of their starters in Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam, the Toronto Raptors pulled off an unlikely victory over the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks.

Thanks to 26 points from Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby respectively, the Canadians cruised to a tight 105-100 win.

For the Raptors, only four players managed to reach double digits in points but their energy defensively was the key that would help them achieve victory.

VanVleet on OG

“I just love his approach to the game,'' VanVleet said about Anunoby after the game. ''He’s laying everything out there on the line. He’s coming in early, working on his game. He’s been a complete pro this year. I’m just proud of him and how far he’s come as a player.”

The Raptors' Chris Boucher had his best performance of the season as he posted a massive double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds during his 36 minutes on the floor.

Boucher has played a big role in the Raptors season so far. The Forward from St. Lucia is averaging 12.9 points and seven rebounds through the 15 games he's played this season.

Toronto were also without Precious Achiuwa, Dalano Banton, and Otto Porter Jr., which only made this victory even sweeter for Nick Nurse's squad.

The Slovenian star Luka Doncic had himself an impressive night tallying 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort.

Anunoby defending Doncic

Although he posted yet anther game of 20+ points, Doncic was held by his primary defender OG Anunoby to a season-low 15 field-goal attempts.

“It’s definitely tough, having to pick up full court and then on offence trying to make some stuff happen, try to make some spots, try to have the legs to do all that,'' Anunoby told the media about guarding Luka after the game.

''It’s just mental toughness, just trying to be tough.”