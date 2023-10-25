Rui Hachimura; the 'Swiss Army Knife' the Lakers will need

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Honda Center on October 11, 2023 in Anaheim, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the tough Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers will need the versatility of someone like Rui Hachimura who is capable of producing on both sides of the floor. The Japanese native will be essential to the success of the Los Angeles team this season and the team will go as far as Hachimura can go.

Versatility

The best things about the 25-year-old is his ability to play different roles on the team, being able to score different positions as well as score the ball at the basket. After four years in the association, the forward has proven to be able to score against the best players in the league, which will be valuable when Darvin Ham 's charges have to face the heavyweights of the conference.

These attributes have led fans to consider him the 'Swiss Army Knife' of the Lakers, referring to his ability to fulfill multiple roles for the purple and gold team.

Weakness

It is to be remarked that the biggest weakness in the Asian's career has been his inconsistency. While at times he can flash flashes of a young Kawhi Leonard, there are also times where he doesn't affect the game on either side of the floor.

This season, we may see Hachimura play a huge role off the bench. All indications are that Taurean Prince, who brings valuable NBA experience, will be the starter but Hachimura's versatility can be critical to the Lakers' game when they need him most.

Last season, Hachimura averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in the playoffs, a testament to his ability to make a difference in big moments. In the Lakers' run to the conference finals, his presence was key, playing 24 minutes per game.

If Hachimura can overcome inconsistency and continues to develop his game, he could be the 'x-factor' that sends Los Angeles to success in the Western Conference. His versatility to be a 'Swiss Army Knife' is what the Lakers need to overcome teams like the Phoenix Suns and the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets.