Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors preview: the NBA is back in action

The second game of the night will be between two high level rivals, the 7-time champion Warriors will face Phoenix with their new offensive trident. An interesting game between both teams of the western conference that will show the competitiveness and a high level basketball.

Where do they play?

The Chase Center will be the host stadium for this NBA regular season game, it is located in the city of San Francisco, California. Since September 6, 2019 is the home of the Golden State Warriors, it cost 140 million dollars and has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.

How do both teams arrive?

Phoenix Suns had a good 2022-2023 season, they were ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference with 45 games won and 37 lost. This season they had a big roster change with the addition of Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic to their roster. They are a team that will fight for the championship and have a good chance of taking home the trophy. Their last game was on October 19, 2023 and resulted in a 123-100 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Acrisure Arena and thus won their last preseason game.

On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors in the 2022-2023 NBA tournament finished sixth in the Western Conference with 44 wins and 38 losses. In the summer they decided to acquire point guard Chris Paul to the team, this in order to give him the experience that the team lacks and that he can give direction to their young players. Their goal this season is to return to the postseason and fight to be the champions. Their last game was on October 20, 2023 and resulted in a 122-117 loss against the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center, thus losing their last preparation game.

What time and where to watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors?

The game will not be broadcasted on television in Mexico. It will only be streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 8:00 pm (CDMX) and you can't miss it.

Background

Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the Golden State Warriors have won just once while the Phoenix Suns have won the other 4 times.

Last meeting

The last time these two teams met was on March 13, 2023 at the Chase Center, in that game the Golden State Warriors won 123-112. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds which we expect to happen again today.

Players to watch

Stephen Curry (#30): he is considered the best player on his team and this season would be his 14th year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averaged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game respectively, he is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight in the team.

Kevin Durant (#25): The basketball legend makes his debut this season, he will be key in the offensive attack, last season he had a very good tournament and surprised a lot by averaging 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5 assists. His experience will be very important and he should lead the team to victory.