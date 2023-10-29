Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers Preview: Keep the momentum going

Orlando comes to the Crypto.com Arena looking to remain undefeated and with their first test of their level against the Lakers. On the other hand, the Lakers want a win that will help them to continue their positive streak and start showing a better level. A very interesting matchup is expected between both teams and this has become a game with a lot of history as it is a duel between both coasts and will define the best team. Orlando comes in with a record of 2 wins and 0 losses, while the Lakers have a record of 1 win and 1 loss. Orlando comes in after a 102-97 win over Portland, while the Lakers beat Phoenix 100-95.

Players to watch?

The players to watch are LeBron James for the Lakers and Paolo Banchero of the Magic.

Year 21 for LeBron James, the top player of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will try to get the team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high note, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. While LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, he was unable to reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The team's physical condition was one of the biggest problems and this led the management to rejuvenate the roster around their best player.

On the other hand, Paolo Banchero, Orlando's power forward, is the Magic's young star and will start his second NBA season in the spotlight as the winner of last season's rookie of the year award. He finished the season as the team's leading offensive scorer, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Magic star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to continue developing his game in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the best players in the league and continue to shine in his NBA journey.

Other important players in this game are Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis for the Los Angeles Angels and Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. for Orlando.

What time and where is the game?

The game will take place at the Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this preseason duel between two teams looking to continue their journey in the NBA 2023-2024 in their respective conference. This arena has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.

The duel between the Magic and Lakers will take place on Monday, October 30 at the following times in different countries:

8:30 p.m. in Mexico

10:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

9:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

22:30 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

11:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

4:30 p.m. in Spain

The Lakers are the big favorites as they have a better roster compared to Orlando's young squad, however, the Magic's good moment may be important and they will want to remain undefeated in the competition.

All the information of the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed on VAVEL.