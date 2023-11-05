Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: A win to climb up the standings

The LA Lakers head to the Kaseya Center looking for one more win to keep their positive record and against a big rival from the other conference in the Heat. On the other hand, the reigning NBA runner-up, the Heat, the Lakers want a win to help them even their win-loss percentage. A very interesting matchup is expected between both teams and this has become a game with a lot of history as it is a duel between both coasts of the United States and reminds us of the 2020 season finals. Miami comes in with a record of 2 wins and 4 losses, which places them in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers have a record of 3 wins and 2 losses, placing them in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Heat are coming off a 121-114 win over Washington, while the Lakers beat the Clippers 130-125.

Players to watch?

The players to watch are LeBron James for the Lakers and Jimmy Butler of the Heat.

Year 21 for LeBron James, the top star of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will be looking to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high note, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. While LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, he was unable to reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The team's physical condition was one of the biggest problems and this led the management to rejuvenate the roster around their best player.

On the other hand, Jimmy Butler, the Miami forward, is the Heat's top player and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assist man with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the great moment of the team to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the All-Star Game, he was contemplated as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good momentum. Undoubtedly, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is paying off for a team full of spotlights and hoping to get back to the conference finals.

Other important figures in this game are Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis for the Los Angeles Angels and Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry for Miami.

Also, this will be the first time we see Jaime Jacquez Jr. against the Lakers, the Mexican has been getting good minutes from the Heat's bench and is starting to earn a regular spot in the team's rotation.

Where and at what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Kaseya Center located in the city of Miami, which will host this preseason duel between two teams that are looking to continue their journey in the NBA 2023-2024 in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.

The duel between the Magic and Lakers will take place on Monday, November 6 at the following times in different countries:

6:30 p.m. in Mexico

8:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

(ET) 7:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

20:30 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

21:30 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

2:30 a.m. in Spain

The Lakers are the big favorites as they have a better roster compared to Miami's squad, however, the Heat are coming in with a couple of victories and seem to have broken their losing streak, which could be important and they will want to keep it that way in the competition.

