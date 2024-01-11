Darius Garland-Donovan Mitchell, limited liability company

Currently, the Ohioans are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, although tied with the fifth-ranked Miami Heat and just three and a half games behind the second-ranked Milwaukee Bucks. Despite this, the sensations have not been the best during the first part of the season.

High expectations in this project

This is mainly due to the fact that in the season prior to Donovan Mitchell 's arrival , the 21-22, the Cavaliers started a new project with a combination of young players, including Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, and Evan Mobley; and veteran players such as Ricky Rubio and Kevin Love. In a league in which everyone was betting on small quintets, coach J.B. Bickerstaff decided to opt for a starting five consisting of Garland, Allen (2.06 m), Markkanen (2.13 m), Mobley (2.11 m), and Collin Sexton. Although this varied, the general tone of the team was extraordinary during the regular season and both Garland and Allen were members of the "All-Star Game" of that season which, curiously, was played in Cleveland. They finally failed to reach the Play-Off after losing in the Play-In against the Brooklyn Nets, but, in general terms, it was a good season.

With Mitchell's arrival the following season, expectations grew. Donovan arrived having been the leader of the Utah Jazz, who had finished first in the Western Conference in the previous regular season, and having been selected to the All-Star Game three times during his first five seasons in the league.

The Reality

However, things have not turned out the way many expected. Last season they managed to qualify for the Play-Off as fourth in the Eastern Conference, but failed to get past the New York Knicks in the first round. This season has not seen a change in the team's play that bodes differently than last season.

One of the main problems is being the workings of the Garland-Mitchell duo, something that has been going on since the latter's arrival to the franchise last season. So far this season, the numbers for both players are as follows:

Donovan Mitchell (27 games): 27.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.9 ROB, 35.7 MIN, 45% TC.

(27 games): Darius Garland (20 games): 20.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.6 ROB, 34.0 MIN, 47% TC.

The Cavaliers have played 35 games this season, of which this pair has only played 16, having won 8 of them. As for their numbers in the games in which they have shared the court:

Donovan Mitchell : 26.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 43.2% TC, 31.1 USG% (offensive player usage).

: Darius Garland : 19.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 46% TC, 26.8 USG% (47th in league).

On the other hand if we look at the games in which they have not played together:

Donovan Mitchell (11 games and 7 wins): 28.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 48.7% TC, 32.0 USG%.

(11 games and 7 wins): Darius Garland (4 games and 3 wins): 25.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 50.7% TC, 32.8 USG% (3rd in league).

Based on the stats, it appears that Mitchell's numbers don't change much depending on whether or not he plays alongside Garland. On the other hand, Garland's averages do get affected quite a bit.

The offensive usage percentage stat is quite telling in this case, asGarland goes from being the 47th-ranked player in the league, to third, which highlights the amount of ball Donovan Mitchell absorbs on offense . In addition, Garland scores nearly six points per game more when not sharing the court with Mitchell.

This data is a clear indication that Darius Garland, in particular, does not feel comfortable alongside Donovan. The former Jazz player, on the other hand, doesn't seem to mind too much whether or not he plays alongside Garland, as their numbers and play style are quite similar in both cases.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers want to improve on last season's performance, they will have to improve the connection between their two main players and, perhaps, look for other options on the market before the trade deadline on February 8.