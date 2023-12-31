Preview Miami Heat vs LA Clippers: years-long rivalry

A great rivalry, the fifth place in the eastern conference faces the fourth place in the west. An interesting confrontation between both teams that has become a match with a lot of history and is one of the best matches on the New Year's card.

Where do they play?

The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, it has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.

How do both teams arrive?

The Miami team started off well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference and looking to advance to the tournament finals. They had a good start to the regular season, with 19 games won and 13 lost, they established themselves in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Their last game was on December 30 against the Utah Jazz, where the Miami Heat lost 117 to 109 at the Delta Center and thus the Miami Heat suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers also had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 19 games won and 12 lost, they are in fourth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be the first place in the west. Their last game was on December 29 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the LA Clippers won 117-106 at the Crypto.com Arena and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.

Where to watch and at what time does Miami Heat vs LA Clippers play?

The game will be broadcast on television on ESPN and streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 22:30 (ET) and you can't miss it.

Background

The Miami Heat and the LA Clippers have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 confrontations, the LA Clippers have achieved victory twice and on another 3 occasions the winners were the Miami Heat.

Last confrontation

The last time these two teams met was on January 2, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena, in that game the Miami Heat won 110 to 100. That confrontation was very even in points and rebounds that we hope will happen again on Monday .

Referees

The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: Kevin Cutler (#34).

Referee: Justin Van Duyne (#64).

Referee: Mousa Dagher (#28).

Playback Center: John Goble, Natalie Sago and Sha'Rae Mitchell.

Players to watch

Jimmy Butler (#22): He is considered the best player on his team and this season would be his twelfth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 21 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game respectively, he is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight on the team.

Paul George (#13): better known as “PG-13”, he is one of the best players in the league, he will be key in the offensive attack and this season he has managed to average 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game . His experience will be of utmost importance and he must lead the team to victory.