Preview San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons: Basement duel

Those from San Antonio enter the Little Caesars Arena looking to continue adding victories and take advantage of the good moment to get out of the bottom of the Western Conference. The Pistons arrive after having ended the historic negative streak of 28 consecutive losses. On the one hand, the Spurs arrive at a bad time and are looking to find a better rhythm by placing themselves in fifteenth place in their conference with a streak of 5 consecutive losses, while the Pistons seem to have found a better rhythm and want to get out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of the fans as it is a duel between the two worst teams in the league and both know that a victory against their rival is of utmost importance to raise the spirit of the group. This game features several young stars such as Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, Cade Cunningham, Aussar Thompson and more. San Antonio arrives with a record of 5 wins and 30 losses, which keeps them as one of the worst teams in the championship, on the other hand the Pistons are at the bottom of the entire NBA and the Eastern Conference with a record of 3 wins and 33 defeats.

Players to follow?

Players to watch are Cade Cunningham for the Pistons and Victori Wembanyama of the Spurs.

Cade Cunningham, the Detroit point guard, is the great jewel of the Pistons and finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders with an average of 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. The Pistons' young promise is ready for his second year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to fight to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered one of the candidates for Rookie of the Year , he was considered one of the great players for this season due to his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jalen Duren and Bojan Bogdanovic will be essential for Detroit to meet its objectives.

On the other hand, Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio center, is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Knicks as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.

Other important figures in this game are Aussar Thompson and Bojan Bogdanovic for the Pistons, as well as Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson for San Antonio.

This will be the first time that both teams face each other this season and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting duel to follow closely.

The game will take place at the Little Caesars Arena located in the city of Detroit, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.

The duel between Pistons and Spurs will take place on Wednesday, January 10 with the following times in different countries:

18 hours in Mexico

19 hours in the United States (ET)

19 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

20 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

21 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

01 hours in Spain

The Spurs are the big favorite as they have a better moment within the squad, compared to the Detroit squad, however, the Pistons arrive showing improvements and will want to add one more victory at home, which can be important and they will want to avoid this to improve in the competition.

