NBA Paris Game 2024: The NBA Comes to Europe

The NBA's international matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris is quickly approaching, and it is one of the biggest events in the sports calendar.

The two teams have been selected for the NBA's showcase Paris Game in 2024, which is now an annual event. Approximately 15,000 French basketball fans will get a look at some of the most popular players in the league, including four-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Back Row: Emoni Bates;Damian Jones;Tristan Thompson;Dean Wade;Jarrett Allen;Evan Mobley;Isaiah Mobley;Georges Niang; Front Row: Max Strus;Craig Porter Jr.;Darius Garland;Donovan Mitchell;Caris LeVert;Isaac Okoro;Sam Merrill;Ty Jerome of the Cleveland Cavaliers pose for a photo at the Eiffel Tower as part of NBA Paris Games 2024 on January 09, 2024 in Paris, France.

The NBA is holding this game, which is scheduled to take place at the Accor Arena, as part of an effort to reach out to fans outside of the United States and Canada and provide them with the chance to see a live game.

Trendon Watford, Lonnie Walker IV; Cam Johnson; Dennis Smith Jr, Royce O'Neale, Mikal Bridges, Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Harry Giles, and Dorian Finney-Smith of the Brooklyn Nets takes a team photo as part of the 2024 NBA Paris Games at the Eiffel Tower on January 9, 2024 in Paris, France.

The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls game from last year is followed by the game in Paris. The NBA formally began scheduling international games in 2013.

Basketball in France:

3.8 million French people follow the NBA on social media across all platforms. Additionally, there have been more French NBA players than any other nation outside of North America. One such player is youngster Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, who is widely considered to be the league's future face.

“Whether you can come to the game or not on Thursday, there will be multiple moments to be able to engage with the league,” said NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Event Strategy & Management Joey Graziano. “What we love about our fan event is we know so many of our fans are interested in the off-the-court elements of the game. And through our incredible partners, we’re able to bring those moments to light and our fans will be able to experience those authentic interests of the week across fashion, music, art, technology and culture.”

And with Paris hosting the 2024 Olympics in the summer this will also stage as a good test event for the upcoming Olympic basketball tournament that will be held at the Accor Arena.

The Teams:

Brooklyn Nets- The Brooklyn Nets are currently sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a W16-L21 record, and in their last 10 games, they are W3-L7 so here's to hope that a little mid-season trip to France can turn their season around.



Player to watch- Mikal Bridges is one of the Net's better performers this season, shooting 21.2 points per game with a field goal percentage of 45.4%

Mikal Bridges #1 of the Brooklyn Nets talks to the media during practice and media availability as part of NBA Paris Games 2024 on January 09, 2024 at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan in Paris, France.

After falling to the Portland Trail Blazers 134-127 in overtime on Sunday at Barclays Centre, the Nets did not depart for Paris in the best of moods. Afterwards, head coach Jacque Vaughn did not feel like talking to the media or his players. This makes sense.

“We get to play in a couple of days, that’s all I said to them [after the game],” Vaughn said. “That’s all I had for them.”

Cleveland Cavaliers- The Cleveland Cavaliers sit 7th in the Eastern Conference with a W21-L15 record, in their last 10 games they have gone W7-L3 so it is a complete reverse record to the Nets. The Cavs come to Paris off the back of a 117-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs this past weekend.

Player to watch- Donovan Mitchell is having a great season for the Cavs, he is shooting 27.2 points per game and has a field goal percentage of 45.5%.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media after practice as part of NBA Paris Games 2024 at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan on January 09, 2024 in Paris, France.

Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff talked about how much it means to have the opportunity to play their next game in Paris at his Tuesday media availability.

JB Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media after practice as part of NBA Paris Games 2024 at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan on January 09, 2024 in Paris, France.

“It’s a regular-season game, so it has a big impact and big meaning for us. But to be selected by the NBA is a huge honor. To come over here, represent the NBA. Everybody didn’t get this opportunity, so our guys won’t take that for granted. We understand what it is to represent the NBA on a global stage, so it’ll definitely be special for us.”

Last time out, these two last met in their season-opening games back in October, in which the Cavs got the win but only just beat the Nets 114-113 to kick off their season. That night Cameron Thomas top-scored for the Nets with 36 points he also got three rebounds and two assists. Mitchell was the standout performer for Cleveland as he ended up with 27 points, five rebounds and six assists. So it will be Brooklyn looking to get over on the Cavs to rectify the opening-day defeat.

Cam Thomas #24 of the Brooklyn Nets and Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers go for loose ball during the game on October 25, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Who will win? that is a good question. I think the Cavs will get the win in the French capital as they have been in some really good form of late and have a lot of good players contributing to wins.