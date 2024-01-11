Crisis in the Warriors, the end of the dynasty?

Golden State is already 17-20 negative after the heavy defeat against New Orleans Pelicans, a 141-105 that becomes the worst defeat of Warriors in the Steve Kerr era.

The absence of Draymond Green and Chris Paul was compounded by the poor form of Curry and Thompson. In the game against Toronto Raptors on January 7, Stephen Curry again made 0% three-pointers. And in this last game against Pelicans, he was 4/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point line.

Chemistry problems

The sports problem has its roots in the locker room. There is no rapport or understanding between the players in decision-making and, above all, they do not transmit the personality or charisma that has characterized them during their ring years.

Warriors' franchise player, Stephen Curry, gave his opinion in a press conference in this regard. "The challenge for us is to find chemistry and an identity as quickly as possible." Desperation could be seen on the face of the point guard, who was also self-critical when asked about the booing he received at the Chase Center. "Honestly, I'm booing myself. In my head I'm booing the team for the way we're playing," Curry explained.

For his part, Steve Kerr also talked about the disappointing moment the Californians are going through. Asked about the lack of rotation and changes in the Warriors' lineup, Kerr explained that "it's very difficult to find combinations that click. Ever since we got away from the first group due to suspensions, injuries and poor play, we've been in search mode, and we're still looking."

Another factor that did not help at all to solve these problems of understanding and tuning, were the embarrassing behaviors of Draymond Green a few months ago. Actions that have kept him suspended from the competition until last Saturday, when the NBA finally put an end to this indefinite expulsion from the courts.

Possible structural changes

The situation of Golden State Warriors along with the harsh statements of Steph, have generated conversations in the offices of the San Francisco team.

As explained by journalist Shams Charania on Fanduel TV's Run It Back, the Warriors now consider that except for Stephen Curry, no player is off the table for possible trades. Although Charania also explains that Golden State' s management also plans to keep Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, considered historical pillars of the team along with Curry.

https://x.com/RunItBackFDTV/status/1745465906598396325?s=20

Definitely, the Bay Area team is in decline and without finding solutions. There is still time, but undoubtedly the effort and commitment must be total if they want to even enter the Play-In.