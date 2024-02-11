The Target Center will host one of the most interesting duels in the NBA between the Wolves and the Clippers, the two best teams in the Western Conference, who want victory to place themselves in first place in the Conference. A very interesting duel is expected between both teams and especially baskets from any part of the court with a good fight between Rudy Gobert and Ivica Zubac in the paint, while Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony Towns, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will try to be keys by scoring as many points as possible from a distance. On the one hand, the Timberwolves arrive, having won the first confrontation between both teams with a score of 109 to 105. While the Clippers arrive in a great moment, placing themselves in second position in the Western Conference.

A very interesting duel awaits us in several sectors of the court with interesting duels between Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden against Karl Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, who will try to be the scoring leaders of their team and guide them to victory.

Players to follow?

Players to watch are Karl Anthony Towns of the Wolves and Paul George of the Clippers.

Karl Anthony Towns, the Wolves star, is going through a great moment since his return and now, with the great moment of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, it seems that they have found the path to victory. The Minnesota center leads the team in points and rebounds with a record of 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. KAT is a fundamental piece for the team and it is time for him to show why he is one of the best players in the league, in addition to once again showing his great talent as a center. The coaching staff led by Chris Finch did a great job with Towns by moving him from center to power forward, reducing some of his defensive responsibilities and allowing him to be a better tool on offense.

On the other hand, Paul George, the LA forward, is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders with an average of 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game per game. The Clippers figure has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Amir Coffey and Ivica Zubac. The forward's connection with players like Russell Westbrook, Kawhil Leonard and Norman Powell will be essential to meet Los Angeles' objectives. George will look to be the team's leading scorer and will make the Clippers look to fight for a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Target Center located in the city of Minnesota, this stage will be the venue for this duel of the 2023-2024 NBA regular season. This stadium has capacity for 20,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.

The duel between Timberwolves and Clippers will take place on Monday, February 12 with the following times in different countries:

9:30 p.m. in Mexico

10:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

10:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

11:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela

00:30 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

04:30 hours in Spain

The great moment of the Clippers places them as the big favorites and it is expected that they will achieve victory taking advantage of the good rhythm, however, the Wolves have great depth in their squad and they will want to win at home against an important rival from the league to stay in first place.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.