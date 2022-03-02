Wolves' Chris Finch Speaks Positively About The G-League

In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, it would've been impossible for this season of the NBA to be completed without the support of the G-League.

Due to multiple players entering the league's COVID-19 protocols, there have been over 120 call ups from G-League organizations to the NBA.

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch addressed the importance of the development league.

“I think it’s the third best league in the world (behind the NBA and EuroLeague)… It’s one of the best things the NBA has ever done.”



Chris Finch Speaks

''I am a huge fan of the G-League,'' he said. ''I think it’s the third best league in the world (behind the NBA and EuroLeague). It doesn't matter how many people watch it on any give night but the players and coaches are high-level.

It is a very unique environment and I would say the circumstances at times are a little unfair because of how much it changes.

You take a look at the difference between an average G-League player and a guy who is on a two-way contract and there's not a lot of separation in talent. It is more about opportunity and fit and just benign the right place at the right time.''

Leandro Bolmaro

This season, the Timberwolves have signed three players from the G-League on 10-day hardship deals.

Within five months, they placed first NBA player Leandro Bolmaro in five different G-League assignments with the Iowa Wolves.

Although the Argentinian is only averaging seven minutes per game with the Timberwolves, he's been able to put up some solid numbers in the development league.

Throughout his five assignments with the Iowa Wolves, Bolmaro is averaging 13 points, six rebounds and 4.5 rebounds in 30 minutes per game.