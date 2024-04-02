It was another disappointing showing from the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night as they were beaten by the Philadelphia 76ers for their 13th consecutive loss.

Despite this staggeringly poor run of form, there have been far worse in the history of the NBA, with the joint longest losing streak occurring this season!

Here are the five worst losing streaks in NBA history!

5. Cleveland Cavaliers 1981/82 - 1982/83: 24

The fifth longest losing streak in NBA history spanned across two seasons as the Cleveland Cavaliers struggled in the early 80s.

The streak began on March 19th 1982, as the Cavs were beaten 119-97 by the Milwaukee Bucks and it would be eight months before they registered an NBA victory.

The unwanted streak concluded the following season as Cleveland took down a poor Golden State Warriors side five games into the 1982/83 season.

Larry Bird shoots a jump shot over Cleveland's Kenny Carr (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

3. (tie) Philadelphia 76ers 2013/14: 26

The 76ers endured one of the worst seasons in franchise history back in 2014, as they suffered a 26 game losing streak and concluded the season with a record of 19-63.

It all began on January 31st, when Philly lost by 26 points against the Atlanta Hawks despite Thaddeus Young's 29 points and eight rebounds.

The Sixers returned to winning ways with a 123-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons to claim their 16th win of the campaign.

It was a run to forget for the 2014 Philadelphia 76ers (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

3. (tie) Cleveland Cavaliers 2010/11: 26

Similarly to the 2014 Sixers, the 2011 Cavaliers suffered a 26 game losing streak which spanned across three months with Cleveland also concluding the season with a 19-63 record.

This being their first season without LeBron James, who at this point had taken his talents to South Beach, it is safe to say Cleveland struggled to adjust to life without the king.

A great team effort from the Utah Jazz on December 21st 2010 was the first of many consecutive defeats that Cleveland would suffer.

They ended this cursed run of form as they beat the Los Angeles Clippers in February 2011, but they would still end the season with a miserable record.

LeBron James in the post against his former employer (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

1. (tie) Philadelphia 76ers 2014/15 - 2015/16: 28

It was quite a time to be a Sixers fan in the early to mid 2010s as they somehow managed to beat their previous record of 26 consecutive losses to create the worst run of form in league history.

Not only would this be the worst run of form, they also suffered the second worst regular season record in franchise history as they won only nine games, losing 73.

The streak began on March 27th 2015, as they fell to defeat against the Clippers and they would not win for the remainder of the campaign.

They would claim their first win eight months later as they defeated Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers on the 1st of December 2015.

Kobe Bferryant embraces Robert Covington following the Sixers' first win in eight months (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

1. (tie) Detroit Pistons 2023/24: 28

Last but not least is this season's Pistons who join the Sixers in being put through the joint longest losing streak of all time.

Beginning on October 30th 2023, the Pistons lost out to the Oklahoma City Thunder to start would end up being the joint worst run of form ever.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit to their third win of the season two months later, as their young star dropped 30 points and 12 rebounds in a much needed victory that stopped them from breaking an unwanted record.

The Pistons now find themselves on a 13-62 record, but they will forever be remembered for suffering a historic, terrible two months of basketball.