Those from Milwaukee enter the Fiserv Forum in search of continuing to add victories to be among the best in the Eastern Conference, the fight for first place in this conference is 10 games apart so the victory is important for the Bucks trying to close the gap and get closer to the leaders. On the other hand, the Lakers remain in the fight for a place in the NBA postseason and are ninth in the Western Conference. This is why a very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of the fans as it is a duel between two good teams that could face each other in the fight for the title. In addition, both know that a victory against your rival is of utmost importance to raise the spirit of the group. This game features several stars of the league such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Austin Reaves and more. The Bucks come in with a record of 46 wins and 25 losses, while the Lakers have a record of 39 wins and 32 losses.

NBA

Players to follow?

The players to watch are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and LeBron James of the Lakers.

Year 21 for LeBron James, the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, he could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.

On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks star, finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition; in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the incorporation of Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2023-2024 season.

Other important figures in this game are Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton for the Bucks, as well as D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis for LA.

This will be the second time that both teams meet this season, the Lakers won the last time and could win again and break the Bucks' positive streak. Without a doubt, it is a very interesting game to follow closely because they could meet again in the finals.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum located in the city of Boston, this will be a regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in the Eastern Conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.

The duel between Bucks and Lakers will take place on Tuesday, March 26 with the following times in different countries:

5:30 p.m. in Mexico

7:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

6:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

7:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela

8:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

00:30 hours in Spain

The Bucks are the big favorite as they have a squad in good shape and better options in the rotation, compared to the Los Angeles squad. However, the Lakers arrive in search of continuing to maintain their positions in the Play-In of the Western Conference and want to get into the playoffs, which can be important and they will want to achieve it to improve in the competition.

