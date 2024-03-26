On Monday night, LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to their highest scoring performance since 1987.

The Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 150-145 in Hollywood, with both AD (36 points, 16 rebounds) and Lebron (26 points, 10 assists) enjoying double double outings.

Indiana's Pascal Siakam also produced 36 points and 12 rebounds in the high scoring event, with six other Pacers contributing double digit efforts.

This historic game got us thinking, what are the highest scoring games in NBA history? Well, here are the top five!

Pascal Siakam after throwing down a dunk against the Lakers (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

5. Golden State Warriors 162 - 158 Denver Nuggets, November 2nd 1993

In fifth place we have the highest scoring game in regulation time when the Warriors edged out the Nuggets on the opening night of the 1993 season.

The two sides combined for 320 points as Golden State's Chris Mullin led the scoring with 38 points.

An iconic backcourt of Tim Hardaway Sr. (32 points) and Mitch Richmond (29 points) also got in on the act for the visiting Warriors.

Orlando Woolridge and Walter Davis heavily contributed to Denver's incredible effort with 37 and 33 points respectively.

Tim Hardaway vs the Denver Nuggets (Mandatory Credit: Tim de Frisco /Allsport)

4. Chicago Bulls 168 - 161 Atlanta Hawks, March 1st 2019

Next up is the highest scoring game that featured a whopping four overtimes and it took 329 points to separate the two sides.

The Hawks' star guard Trae Young provided a game high 49 points during his sophomore season in the league.

However, Young's efforts were not enough to overcome the likes of Zach Lavine (47 points), Otto Porter Jr. (31 points) and Lauri Markkanen (31 points).

Trae Young celebrates a bucket in Atlanta (Photo by Jasear Thompson/NBAE via Getty Images)

3. San Antonio Spurs 171 - 166 Milwaukee Bucks, March 6th 1982

In what was the highest scoring game ever at the time, the Spurs narrowly defeated the Bucks with three players netting 40+ points.

Basketball icon George Gervin sat atop the scoring list with a game high of 50 points closely followed by Mike Mitchell who contributed 45.

However, it is safe to say the visitors did not struggle for points as Brian Winters, Junior Bridgeman and Bob Lanier combined for a total 102 points.

Junior Bridgeman handles the ball vs San Antonio (Copyright 1982 NBAE Photo by Robert Lewis/NBAE via Getty Images)

2. Sacramento Kings 176 - 175 Los Angeles Clippers, February 24th 2023

Russell Westbrook (17 points, 14 assists) was probably not thinking he would be involved in the second highest scoring game of all time when he laced up for the Clippers for the first time.

This unbelievable California classic is the second time ever that both teams scored 175+ points in a historic feat.

It was an out and out shootout as a combined 44 three pointers were made by the two sides.

Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox both exploded for 40+ points each while Kawhi Leonard dropped 44 of his own.

Malik Monk after his game high 45 points (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

1. Detroit Pistons 186 - 184 Denver Nuggets, December 13th 1983

And finally, the highest scoring game in NBA history between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets amounted an incredible total of 370 points!

The two sides combined for 142 field goals and 93 assists with four players dropping 40+ points in Denver.

Kiki VanDeWeghe netted a career, and game high of 51 points whilst his teammate Alex English provided 47 in the Nuggets' triple over time loss to the Pistons.

The historic game featured one of the greatest point guards of all time in Isiah Thomas who scored 47, assisted by John Long's 41 and Kelly Tripucka's 35.