Boston Celtics 105 - 96 Toronto Raptors: Tatum leads the way

Garrett Temple #14 of the Toronto Raptors congratulates Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics after the game on January 15, 2024 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics ended their poor run of form on the road as they picked up a 105-96 win over their Atlantic Division rivals the Toronto Raptors to further cement their place at the top of the Eastern Conference.

First Quarter

The Celtics took control of the game from early, with point guard Holiday scoring ten points in the first quarter which saw the Celtics score 29 points in quarter one.

The Raptors kept the game close in the first, as guard pairing RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley scored well which saw the Raptors hit 25 points to leave the quarter with just a four-point deficit.

Second Quarter

The second quarter continued in a similar fashion as both teams scored well to keep the game close. Shooting guard Derrick White came alive for the Celtics in the second quarter, hitting back-to-back three-pointers halfway through the quarter. This along with a solid quarter from Oshae Brissett and Kristaps Porzingis in the power forward role tonight were enough to keep the Raptors behind as the score was 55-61 at halftime.

Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket during the game against the Toronto Raptors on January 15, 2024 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

Third Quarter

No quarter in this game was dominated by Boston as the Raptors fought hard throughout the game to try and make home advantage count. A good run at the start of the third quarter led by Barrett saw the Raptors charge into a 71-64 lead at Scotiabank Arena, with the Celtics only scoring two points in this resurgence period.

However, with the quality we have seen from the Celtics this season, it was inevitable that there was going to be a fight back, and it did not take long for them to hit back at Toronto. Tatum and Porzingis led a charge that not only overcome their seven-point deficit but gave them a seven-point lead of their own at 84-75 to end the third quarter.

Thaddeus Young #21 of the Toronto Raptors plays defense against Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics on January 15, 2024 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fourth Quarter

The fourth quarter became intense as the Raptors were determined to not let this game slip away from them. White piled on the pressure as his early scoring followed by a three from Sam Hauser saw Boston with a 14-point lead with just 8:19 left on the clock.

However, quick buckets and another valiant run from the Raptors led by an in-form Dennis Schroder and Pascal Siakam cut the Celtics' lead to just four points with two minutes remaining in the game.

White ensured the win for Boston after a fantastic three-point shot late on brought an end to the hopes of the Raptors as the game finished 105-96.

White and Holiday were particularly impressive for the Celtics this evening. Both players scored 22 and led the Celtics in scoring on their way to win number 31 on the year.

Their win this evening means that they extend their gap at the top of the Eastern Conference over the Milwaukee Bucks who defeated the Sacramento Kings tonight also.

The Raptors now move to 15-25 on the year and remain out of playoff contention as things stand. They also sit bottom of the Atlantic Division with Boston being far ahead of them at the top of it.

Toronto will look to end their four-game losing streak on Thursday as they host a Miami Heat side who are aiming to climb up the standings in the East.

The Celtics will look to make it 20-0 at home and continue their amazing record at TD Garden on Thursday, as they face a San Antonio Spurs side who are desperate for victory after winning just three of their last fifteen matches in the NBA.