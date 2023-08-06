2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32: Inter Miami CF 3-1 Orlando City SC: Magic Messi sends Herons past Lions

Lionel Messi continued his torrid start with Inter Miami CF, scoring twice in the Herons' 3-1 victory over Orlando City SC in the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

It took only seven minutes for the Argentinian to have the crowd at DRV PNK Stadium on their feet, bringing down Robert Taylor's lofted ball and volleying past Pedro Gallese.

Orlando would hit back through Cesar Araujo in what became an increasingly tense first half, Messi picking up his first yellow card since joining Miami as well as Kyle Smith having his name taken just before halftime.

Inside of the first five minutes of the second half, Josef Martinez drew a penalty after being fouled by Antonio Carlos and Messi deferred to him for the spot kick, which he converted by sending Gallese the wrong way.

Mauricio Pereyra threw a scare into the crowd after colliding with Messi, who came up holding his jaw but he would be able to continue.

The Herons would add a third, Messi again volleying home from close range, picking up his brace and taking his total to five goals in his three matches in South Beach.

Miami will face FC Dallas in the Round of 16 on Sunday night in Frisco.

Story of the match

Orlando would have the first opportunity of the evening, Facundo Torres doing good work down the right against Kemal Miller and the ensuing corner was caught by Drake Callender.

Messi, Benjamin Cremaschi and Martinez then combined for some neat link-up play which ended with the ex-Atlanta thundering a shot from distance that Gallese managed to stop.

On seven minutes, the Herons were in front. The ball was played wide to Robert Taylor, who cut inside and chipped the ball over the top of the defense to Messi, who took one touch and fired home.

Messi was fouled hard by Wilder Cartagena and DeAndre Yedlin was able to get forward and find Martinez on the edge of the box but his shot was both high and wide.

At the other end, Duncan McGuire managed to make his way past Serhiy Kryvtsov and get off a shot at the near post that was well wide.

Out of nowhere, the Lions equalized as after Sergio Busquets cleared Pereyra's deep cross, Ivan Angulo took the short corner and forced Callender into a save with the ball rolling to Araujo who had the easiest of chances.

Callender would again have to be alert to danger, Torres proving to be a danger man, this time down the right side with McGuire eventually seeing his effort stopped by the Miami netminder.

Although the hosts were having more of the ball and working it around nicely, Angulo would have another chance for Orlando, his shot from distance sailing over the bar.

Santos then crossed on the left for Araujo, whose looping header was caught by Callender as the match was being at a lightning-quick pace.

On 32 minutes, the Herons created another well-worked sequence, Yedlin breaking inside from the right, playing for Martinez and spinning and passing for Messi, who rattled the outside of the post.

Four minutes from halftime, Taylor received the ball on the edge of the box, twisting and turning before his low shot flashed past the far post.

Orlando gave away a free kick to Messi, a frightening sight for any club and his shot headed for the top corner had to be tipped over by Gallese.

As Cremaschi shot wide, the first 45 minutes came to a close with the two fierce rivals level with a little bit of everything on display.

Moments after Busquets blocked Torres' effort, the decisive moment of the match arrived as the Herons won a penalty as Martinez was pulled down by Carlos.

It was expected that Messi would take the spot kick but he deferred to Martinez and he sent Gallese the wrong way, finding the bottom left corner.

Josef Martinez converts on the eventual match-winning penalty/Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Pereyra had his name taken after clattering into Messi, who looked to be OK.

On the hour mark, Ramon Enrique and Dagur Dan Thorhalsson came on for McGuire and Smith.

The Herons were clearly on the front and Martinez had a go only to see his shot blocked by Robin Jansson.

Another well-worked move saw Messi play Cremaschi over the top and he squared for Martinez, whose shot was blocked just a few yards, the visitors counting their luck it wasn't three.

Jordi Alba then came on for his much-anticipated Miami debut and Sergio Gomez was also inserted in place Cremaschi and Noah Allen.

Martin Ojeda then replaced Pereyra, whose last contribution was a curious shot that was blocked by a teammate and going wide.

Gomez, a real talent to watch out for and like Alba making his debut for the Herons, was booked in the 67th minute.

The hosts would add a third as Messi weaved through the entire Orlando midfield, played wide to Taylor and he drove inside before lofting to the back post for Martinez.

He opted to tap a pass to Messi rather than shoot and the Argentinian made no mistake as he rifled past Gallese to give Miami a two-goal advantage.

Another sensational sequence ended with another delightful through ball by Messi and he tried to feed Martinez, but Gallese got on the end of it before the frontman could.

With ten minutes to go, Felipe Martins and Ercin Kara were brought on for Angulo and Cartagena.

A minute later, Miami introduced Leonardo Campana and David Ruiz for Dixon Arroyo, who injured his hamstring and had to be stretchered off, and Martinez.

Gomez then won the ball back in the center of the field and he played it to Taylor, his effort whistling well over the crossbar.

With the Herons seemingly content in allowing the Lions to have the ball, Enrique found some space on the edge of the box, but he could only fire over.

Victor Ulloa came on for Taylor and that was followed by Messi, Alba and Busquets all linked up in their defensive third to allow the team to progress up the pitch.

The slick move ended when Messi floated a ball towards the back post for Alba to connect with, but he can't quite reach it on the stretch.

Orlando wasted a late chance as Kara headed over from a corner and Araujo then thought he had pulled the Lions to within a goal only for it to be ruled out for offsides in the build-up.

That was the last action of a most interesting night in South Beach as Messi continues his incredible run of form in MLS.

Men of the match: Leonardo Messi and Robert Taylor

While it's obvious the impact Messi has in every match he plays, it should be Taylor that is recognized alongside him. His ability to play out wide, sharp movement and passing to set up his teammates has given Miami another option that allows them to stretch the defense.