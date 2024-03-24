A season high showing off the bench from Cameron Payne helped push the Philadelphia 76ers beyond the Los Angeles Clippers on the road.

With Joel Embiid still absent for Philly, Payne scored 23 points on 53.3% shooting, with 15 coming from beyond the arc on his season best night.

Tobias Harris (24 points, four assists, four rebounds,) and Tyrese Maxey (24 points, six assists) led the way for the Sixers' starters in LA.

James Harden dropped a 12 point, 14 assist double double as he faced his former team for the first time since his move to Clippers.

The Sixers' team effort was huge to their success as 47 of their points came from the bench.

Story of the game

Harris looked confident and started hot in Hollywood, scoring three consecutive baskets for a quick seven points.

In his first game against his previous employer, Harden completed a three point play for the Clippers' first points.

A Buddy Hield corner three gave Philly a six point lead half way through the opening 12 minutes.

Maxey concluded an excellent first quarter for the Sixers as he drilled a deep step back triple to put his side up 41-29.

Tyrese Maxey points to the Sixers bench after scoring (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Two minutes into the second, Payne knocked down a three and was fouled on the next possession with his free throws taking the Sixers lead up to 17.

Harris continued to make tough shots despite a high standard of defence being played against him and he closed out the first half with 19 points.

The Clippers ended the quarter strong but still trailed by seven despite Kawhi Leonard's late rally at the end of the second.

Maxey attempted to make another late bucket but it didn't go for the visitors and they still held a 63-56 lead in LA heading into the interval.

Tobias Harris takes it to the rack (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

After ending the first half on a 10-0 run, the Clippers continued their positive play as a Paul George fast break bucket made it a one point game.

George tied the game up moments later with a three pointer but Hield responded with another triple at the other end.

Mo Bamba was dominant under the rim and registered his third block halfway through the third to deny Terance Mann.

Moments later, Kelly Oubre Jr. got up to prevent George at the rack, swatting the shot into the crowd.

Paul Reed and Kelly Oubre Jr. challenge Normal Powell at the bucket (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Despite a much improved LA performance and a couple of lead changes, the 76ers kept their noses ahead at the close of the penultimate quarter as they led 88-83.

Two minutes into the fourth, Maxey drained his third triple of the game and gave his team an eight point advantage.

Maxey continued to stride past the Clippers' defence, finishing at the cup on a number of occasions as the Sixers enjoyed an 18-4 run.

Tyrese Maxey congratulates Cameron Payne after his season high (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Paul Reed's tough reverse layup gave Philadelphia their largest lead of the game as the score read 108-87 with the visitors well on top in the final 12.

Payne knocked down his fifth three pointer of the game to take him to a season high 23 points with five minutes to go.

Nick Nurse's side saw out the victory in Hollywood with the score reading 121-107 at the final buzzer.