Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls look to extend their unbeaten run to five games as they visit Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

New York drew 1-1 at Charlotte after an own goal by Andres Reyes cancelled out Elias Manoel's opener. The Red Bulls sit 11th in the Eastern Conference.

After winning their first four matches, the Five Stripes were humbled 6-1 against Columbus last Saturday and fell to third in the East after being top of the conference over the first month of the season.

Atlanta has never beaten New York in 12 regular season matchups and has only tasted victory once in 14 tries, the first leg of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals their lone triumph.

Team news

Atlanta United

The Five Stripes are without Osvaldo Alonso, who continues to recover from ACL surgery and former Red Bull Andrew Gutman, who is sidelined with an adductor injury.

Luis Abram is questionable after traveling back from international duty with the Peruvian national team.

New York Red Bulls

Serge Ngoma is the only player on the New York injury list as the forward is out with a hamstring injury.

Predicted lineups

Atlanta United: Guzan; Abram, Purata, Robinson, Lennon; Rossetto, Ibarra; Wiley, Almada, Araújo; Giakoumakis

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Duncan, S. Nealis, Reyes, Tolkin; Edelman, Casseres Jr., Amaya, Luquinhas; Manoel, Vanzeir

Ones to watch

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

Named MLS Player of the Month for March, the 21-year-old is an early contender for league MVP. Almada is first in goal contributions with eight, and shot involvements at 36.

He scored his first international goal for Argentina and looks to continue his blazing-hot form to begin the season.

Almada has been one of the best players in MLS over the first month of the season/Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Cristian Casseres Jr. (New York Red Bulls)

Last time the Red Bulls faced the Five Stripes, Casseres Jr. assisted on both New York goals to record the first multi-match assist of his MLS career.

In five appearances against Atlanta United, he's tallied three assists and has seven assists in his last 10 MLS regular season matches, proving to be a valuable piece in the midfield.

Casseres Jr. has always had success against Atlanta/Photo: Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Previous meetings

As mentioned before, Atlanta has never beaten New York in 12 regular-season meetings with the Red Bulls claiming a pair of 2-1 victories last season.

Josef Martinez scored the Five Stripes' first-ever goal at Red Bull Arena last June before Lewis Morgan equalized from the penalty spot and Serge Ngoma won it a minute from time.

In the rematch in August, Morgan opened the scoring on 11 minutes and four minutes later, John Tolkin doubled the lead after a lengthy VAR review.

Martinez picked up his 100th career MLS goal in second-half stoppage time, but it wasn't enough for Atlanta.

The match will be streamed for free on Apple TV + with coverage beginning a half an hour before kickoff, which is 7:30pm Eastern time.