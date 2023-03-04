New York Red Bulls vs Nashville SC preview: How to watch, kickoff time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls look to rebound from an opening-day loss as they host Nashville SC at Red Bull Arena.

A 1-0 defeat in Orlando via a Facundo Torres penalty kick consigned Gerhard Struber's team to a third loss in their last four matches against the Lions despite conceding only one shot on goal.

Nashville were victorious against NYCFC as goals from Walker Zimmerman and Hany Mukhtar gave the Boys In Gold a 2-0 victory over the 2021 MLS Cup champions.

Team news

New York Red Bulls

Dru Yearwood and Serge Ngoma will miss out as both are suffering from hamstring injuries.

Star midfielder Lewis Morgan is questionable with an undisclosed issue while Dante Vanzeir is trying to build up his fitness and his status is up in the air.

Nashville SC

The Boys In Gold will be without Nick DePuy as the is sidelined with a lower leg injury. Anibal Godoy is questionable with a shoulder issue.

Predicted lineups

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Duncan, S. Nealis, Reyes, Harper; Morgan, Casseres Jr., Amaya, Luquinhas; Manoel, Vanzeir

Nashville SC: Willis; Lovitz, Zimmerman, Maher, Moore; McCarty, Leal, Davis; Picault, Mukhtar, Sapong

Ones to watch

Luquinhas (New York Red Bulls)

The Brazilian was a revelation when he first came to New York, but his production tailed off as the season wore on, particularly down the stretch.

Luquinhas hopes to spark the Red Bulls offense/Photo: Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

If Morgan is unable to play, Luquinhas will need to re-discover the form he brought upon his arrival, especially with the difficulties the Red Bulls had scoring at home in 2022.

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

The reigning league MVP came off of the bench last week while nursing a tender hamstring, but was his usual self in his 15 minutes on the pitch, scoring the Boys In Gold's second goal.

Mukhtar will look for a goal in his second straight game/Photo: Jeremy Reper/ISI Photos/Getty Images

No one in MLS is better at operating in tight spaces than Mukhtar and the New York defense will have to account for him at all times whether he starts or is used as a substitute again.

Previous meetings

This is only the third all-time meeting between New York and Nashville with both prior matchups occurring in 2021.

The Red Bulls defeated the Boys In Gold 2-0 in the first meeting behind goals from Fabio and Kyle Duncan.

In the rematch in November, Fabio scored again, giving New York the lead in the first minute of the match before Hany Mukhtar leveled late in the first half.

The match will be streamed on Apple TV + with kickoff set for 7:30pm Eastern time.