Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution square off for the 12th time since 2020 when the two teams face off at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia are coming off of a 0-0 draw against D.C. United on Wednesday to extend their unbeaten run to four games and climb up to sixth in the Eastern Conference.

For New England, they finish a three-game road trip here and look to rebound from a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Miami, which knocked them out of the top spot in the East.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan and Brandan Craig are all currently with the U.S. Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Defender Jose Martinez (hamstring) and striker Mikael Uhre (knee) are questionable.

New England Revolution

Dylan Borrero (ACL surgery), Gustavo Bou (left leg), Nacho Gil (right leg), Henry Kessler (hamstring surgery), Maciel (left Achilles), and Tommy McNamara (left leg) will all miss out.

Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Glesnes, Elliot, Lowe; Mbaizo, Bedoya, Flach, Torres, Wagner; Gazdag, Carranza

New England Revolution: Petrovic; Bye, Farrell, Romney, Jones; Polster, Buck, Bajraktarevic, Gil, Boateng; Wood

Ones to watch

Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union)

An MVP candidate in 2022, the Hungarian is picking up where he left off from last season scoring four goals and registering an MLS-high seven assists.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Gazdag has been involved in 11 of the 17 goals scored by the Union and scored from the penalty spot to give Philadelphia a 2-1 victory the last time these two teams met.

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

He scored New England's only goal in their defeat to Miami, his third of the season, tying the 2021 MLS MVP for the club lead and has added four assists.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Gil has had success against Philadelphia in the past, assisting on both goals in a 2-0 victory for the Revolution that ended the Union's season after winning the Supporters' Shield.

Previous meetings

Last July, Philadelphia came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at home.

Bou put New England in front on 61 minutes, beating Andre Blake from the center of the box after being set up by Brandon Bye.

The Union were level after Uhre headed home a Kai Wagner corner and Gazdag scored from the penalty spot three minutes later for what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Chris Wittyngham as the play-by-play man and Lori Lindsey serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.