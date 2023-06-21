Atlanta United vs NYCFC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC begin a three-match road trip as the Boys In Blue head south to face Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A stoppage-time equalizer from Gabriel Segal earned NYCFC a point in a 1-1 draw against Columbus, but extended their winless run to nine matches, the second-longest streak in franchise history.

Atlanta defeated D.C. United 3-1 as Giorgos Giakoumakis, Andrew Gutman and Tyler Wolff all found the back of the net to stretch the Five Stripes' unbeaten run to six games as they sit sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Nick Cushing's men have enjoyed a ton of success against Atlanta recently as the Boys In Blue are unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions against the 2018 MLS champions.

Team news

Atlanta United

Striker Giorgios Giakoumakis is suspended due to yellow card accumulation while Santiago Sosa is sidelined with an ankle injury and Derrick Etienne Jr. and Miles Robinson are away on international duty.

Erik Lopez (ankle), Luis Abram (travel) and Thiago Almada (travel) are all listed as questionable.

NYCFC

Defender Thiago Martins is still recovering from knee surgery while fellow defender Maxime Chanot and midfielder James Sands are away on international duty.

Predicted lineups

Atlanta United: Guzan; Lennon, Purata, Cobb, Gutman; Ibarra; Sosa, Alonso, Rossetto, Wiley; Berry

NYCFC: Barraza; Haak, Alfaro, Turnbull; Ilenic, Morales, Parks, Cufre; Rodriguez; Magno, Segal

Ones to watch

Tyler Wolff (Atlanta United)

While he's yet to start a game this season, it's a safe bet Wolff will come off the bench and make a major impact on the match as he has scored three goals. including against D.C. United last time out.

Giakoumakis' absence means Wolff's presence, whenever he comes on, will be vital to the outcome of the match as his goals will be needed more than ever tonight.

Gabriel Segal (NYCFC)

Manager Nick Cushing said in his post-match press conference that he would like to pair the 22-year-old striker with a veteran up front that he can learn from.

One thing that Segal is already prolific at is scoring late as both of his goals have come after the 89th minute making him just one of two players to have multiple result-changing goals in the 89th minute or later.

Previous meetings

Earlier this season the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw as Atlanta played most of the second half with ten men as Franco Ibarra committed a hard foul on Sands and was dismissed in the 62nd minute.

In the first half, Etienne Jr. appeared to open the scoring after finishing a rebound from his own shot, but the goal was disallowed after he was judged to have been offsides.

The Five Stripes opened the scoring eight minutes later despite being shorthanded. Almada sent a corner kick into the box that was knocked back to him towards the corner flag. His lofted far post pass found Giakoumakis, who finished with a flying header.

Two minutes after Giakoumakis' goal, NYCFC were level. Mitja Ilenic headed a pass to Gabriel Pereira, who put the ball on his left foot and beat a diving Brad Guzan from the 18-yard box.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Tyler Terens serving as the play-by-play announcer and Devon Kerr as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.