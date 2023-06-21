Orlando City SC vs Philadelphia Union preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union conclude their two-game road trip with a visit to Exploria Stadium to face Orlando City SC.

A disappointing 2-1 defeat ended the Union's nine-match unbeaten run but they still sit fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, four points ahead of Orlando.

The Lions fell 3-1 to New England and have picked up just three wins from nine home matches this season but were victorious against Philadelphia earlier this year.

Team news

Orlando City SC

Wilder Cartagena, Pedro Gallese, Wilfredo Rivera and Facundo Torres are all away on international duty.

Adam Grinwis is in concussion protocol and will miss out and he'll be joined on the sidelines by Abdi Salim, who is sidelined with a left knee injury.

Gaston Gonzalez is questionable with a right thigh injury.

Philadelphia Union

Andrea Perea is out with an undisclosed illness while Andre Blake, Daniel Gazdag and Damian Lowe will be unavailable as the trio are on international duty.

Alejandro Bedoya is questionable with a thigh injury.

Predicted lineups

Orlando City SC: Stajduhar; Smith, Carlos, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Martins; Enrique, Pereyra, Angulo; Kara

Philadelphia Union: Bendik; Harriel, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Flach; Bueno, McGlynn; Torres; Uhre, Carranza

Ones to watch

Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC)

Another goal for over the weekend gave McGuire five for the season in just 417 minutes of action and with Torres away he could be a key whether it be as a starter or coming in off the bench.

Julian Carranza (Philadelphia Union)

Similarly to Torres missing out, Philadelphia will be without Gazdag with the bulk of the offensive load falling to Carranza and the Argentine has been in good form this season, something he hopes to continue in this match.

Previous meetings

This is the second and final meeting of the season between Orlando and Philadelphia with the Lions claiming a 2-1 victory on the road in late March.

Martin Ojeda put the Lions in front after just two minutes as got behind the Union defense to score for the second time in as many games.

Orlando doubled their advantage in the ninth minute when Ivan Angulo connected for his first career goal.

Perea halved the deficit on 17 minutes, first heading the ball off of the post then converting on his own rebound.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with play-by-play duties handled by Steve Cangialosi and the analyst being Danny Higginbotham.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.