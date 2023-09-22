Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

It has been a rocky start to the new campaign for Borussia Dortmund, as the hangover from losing the Bundesliga title on the final day of last season seems to linger.

Die BVB have suffered disappointing results, including draws against VfL Bochum and newly promoted 1. FC Heidenheim.

In the latter, Dortmund gave up a 2-0 lead to hand Heidenheim a historic 2-2 draw.

BVB did enjoy a reprieve in the league last weekend as they secured a 4-2 victory over SC Freiburg.

A brace from Mats Hummels and a late goal from Marco Reus was enough for the win after they had found themselves 2-1 behind in the first half.

But the redemption was brief as they suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

The performance concerned supporters more than the result, as Die Schwarzgelben (The Black and Yellows) barely threatened to lay a glove on Les Parisiens (The Parisians).

Manager Edin Terzic is under pressure to turn the form around quickly, and failure to beat VfL Wolfsburg could be catastrophic for him.

They currently sit seventh in the table, with their rivals having much more positive starts.

As for Wolfsburg, they will be enjoying their start to the new season.

Die Wölfe (The Wolves) have won three games out of four, including a 2-1 win against 1. FC Union Berlin last weekend.

Their solid start to the season sees them placed sixth in the Bundesliga, one point ahead of their opponents.

After narrowly missing out on European football last campaign, Niko Kovač will look to propel his side back to where they want to be.

However, their record away at BVB might bring their confidence down a peg.

Wolfsburg haven't won at Signal Iduna Park since 2012 and haven't beaten their opponents in any match since the 2015 DFB-Pokal final.

Furthermore, Kovač's record against Dortmund is equally dismal.

The Croatian has lost all four games at BVB as manager of Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich, and Eintracht Frankfurt.

It could be a more nervy affair for Dortmund when Wolfsburg arrive tomorrow, and Die Wölfe will look to take advantage.

Team News

Borussia Dortmund

Marcel Sabitzer was forced off with a groin injury against PSG in the week and joins Thomas Meunier (hamstring) and Mateu Morey (knee) on the sidelines.

Terzic will likely abandon the 3-5-2 that was so ineffective on Wednesday and revert to a more familiar 4-3-3 with Ramy Bensebaini set to be recalled at left-back.

Felix Nmecha will hope to start in midfield against his former club, with Niclas Füllkrug potentially making his first start after shaking off a tendon issue.

As for Wolfsburg, Killian Fischer and Lukas Nmecha (older brother of Felix) remain unavailable with knee injuries.

Kovač is unlikely to deviate from the starting eleven that beat 1. FC Union Berlin, with Jonas Wind up top, looking to add to his impressive tally.

Likely Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Can, Brandt; Malen, Füllkrug, Adeyemi.

VfL Wolfsburg

Casteels; Maehle, Lacroix, Jenz, Rogerio; Svanberg, Arnold; Wimmer, Majer, Gerhardt; Wind.

Key Player

Borussia Dortmund

Donyell Malen celebrates goal against SC Freiburg (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The Dutchman has enjoyed a bright start to the season, scoring three goals in four Bundesliga games, making him Dortmund's top scorer.

His late goal against FC Köln proved his most crucial as it secured a 1-0 win.

With Niclas Füllkrug potentially lining up alongside him for the first time, Malen could become a vital provider as well as producing the goals himself.

VfL Wolfsburg

Jonas Wind celebrates Bundesliga goal (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The Dane has started the Bundesliga season on fire, scoring five goals in the opening four games.

The forward is second only to VfB Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, who has scored eight.

Wind's goals have been crucial to Wolfsburg's victories this season, having grabbed braces in the 2-0 win against 1. FC Heidenheim and the 2-1 win against FC Köln.

He also scored the opener at home to 1. FC Union Berlin last weekend.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The Saturday afternoon kick-off is being played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this match is scheduled to be at 14:30 (BST).

How can I watch?

The game is available on Sky Sports Football and can be streamed on Sky Sports Website/App.