Is Geertruida better suited to the Premier League?

Lutsharel Geertruida of Netherlands looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 third-place match between Netherlands and Italy at FC Twente Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Enschede, Netherlands. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

At only 22 years old, Lutsharel Geertruida is making headlines in the Netherlands. The centre-back has been nothing short of superb for Feyenoord last season, driving them to their first Eredivisie title since 2017.

While it seems that the stepping stone nature of the Dutch division is still existent, with club captain Orkun Kökcu already departing for Benfica, Geertruida may follow in the steps of many Feyenoord legends and make the move to Europe imminently.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord Rotterdam and Lutsharel Geertruida of Feyenoord Rotterdam with the trophy during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles at Feyenoord Stadium on May 14, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The Eredivisie has become a more attractive market recently, with a new wave of Dutch players being given opportunities, such as Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer, Xavi Simons at PSV and Cody Gakpo now at Liverpool.

Standing at 6"1, Geertruida is a versatile player with a tall frame, capable of adapting to both the centre-back and full-back role under manager Arne Slot. There is no doubt that managers shop for versatility, with top Premier League sides such as Arsenal and Manchester City both opting for more versatile players in recent windows.

In saying that, the Gunners have opted to try and sign Ajax's Jurrien Timber, who is a very similar player to that of Geertruida's profile, but is more of an established name that has surfaced in the past two seasons.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano exclusively broke the news that RB Leipzig had placed a bid for Geertruida, which was swiftly rejected by Feyenoord. It is evident that the Dutch outfit are reluctant to let go of their star defender with a trophy to defend and the prospect of Champions League football. However, it is inevitable that eventually the 22-year-old will secure a big move.

Geertruida is a fan-favourite in Rotterdam, signing a contract until 2025 in the training session before their derby with rivals Ajax Amsterdam. This means that the club that will acquire his services may have to fork out a rather pricey sum for the centre-back, but stats suggest that he is worth the large fee.

What do the stats say?

The Dutchman is a very attacking-minded player, even from his commanding role at centre-back. The defender achieved 7.38 progressive passes per 90, placing him in the 99th percentile of all centre-backs.

His distribution is sharp, completing 90.3% of his passes per 90, proving that he would play well in either a possession-based side or a side that press and attack.

In addition, the Netherlands international pitched in with six goal contributions this season across all competitions, as his aerial presence cements his status as a prolific threat from set pieces.

Lutsharel Geertruida of Holland during the UEFA Nations league match between Holland v Italy at the De Grolsch Veste on June 18, 2023 in Enschede Netherlands (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Where should Geertruida go?

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are strong favourites to land the Dutchman, having initially expressed interest. Barcelona have also entered their name into the race, although the Spanish side's connections aren't always accurate, as seen with Jean Michael Seri's move to newly-promoted Fulham in 2018.

Manchester United could be an ideal fit for the 22-year-old, with the Red Devils looking to offload Harry Maguire and will require some extra long-term stability in the centre-back position. He would play under Erik ten Hag, who has shown that despite his former Ajax connections, he maintains a strong relationship with Feyenoord. The United boss purchased full-back Tyrell Malacia as his first signing after arriving in Manchester from the Netherlands.

Geertruida alongside Lisandro Martinez may prove an effective pairing, with the combination of a small, agile player complemented by a tall and powerful defender.

However, early signs suggest that Feyenoord are not prepared to let him go immediately. Under Slot, the Dutch side are playing their best football since Dirk Kuyt was slaloming through defences with ease, and a Champions League campaign beckoning is very persuading.

What's the verdict?

If Lutsharel Geertruida does find his way to RB Leipzig ahead of next season, it would be slightly underwhelming.

Although the German outfit are an attractive destination for developing youngsters, as seen through the recent examples of Dominik Szoboszlai and Benjamin Šeško, I don't believe that Geertruida needs another stepping stone for an eventual move to the LaLiga or the Premier League.

With Arsenal hot on the pursuit of Jurrien Timber, this is the next best alternative and would be an excellent addition to the Manchester United squad or any top side that can prise him away from Rotterdam.