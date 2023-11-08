Brentford's failed pursuit of diamonds unearths gem of their own in Michael Olakigbe

As Brentford B midfielder Ryan Trevitt received the ball and turned in the centre of the Gtech Community Stadium pitch, a quick look to his left prompted a sweeping pass into the path of an on-running team-mate.

With two Manchester City EDS defenders on him, Michael Olakigbe brought the ball inside with his left foot, prodded it past the right-back with his right before catching goalkeeper Josh McNamara out with an early shot from outside the area that flew into the bottom corner.

It was a strike of ilk to one he produced months prior during a 4-1 win over Monaco's Under-21 side, a game in which he scored twice, at the club's training centre in south-eastern France. The goal itself was fitting of its surroundings, of which one side is overlooked by Monte Carlo's chalk cliffs while the other oversees the commune of La Turbie onto the coastline of the French Riveira.

The 19-year-old's effort in west London was the second of a quickfire double before half-time that propelled the Bees to overturn a two-goal deficit to win the inaugural Robert Rowan Invitational in May, with Tristan Crama's last-minute tap-in capping off a successful season for the B team, in which the team lifted the Under-21 Premier League Cup at the first time of asking.

It was a moment of magic that made the few thousand in attendance stand up and take note. Those that had followed the B team throughout the campaign, however, will have been well aware of the gem that the club possesses.

High Expectations and Impressing with Brentford B

Olakigbe is a player that Brentford have held in high regard since his arrival from west London rivals Fulham, a club who had poached him from Queens Park Rangers four years earlier, in the summer of 2022.

The then 18-year-old signed a four-year contract, which includes a club option of an additional year, after the Bees fought off reported interest from Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Valencia, Newcastle United, and Club Brugge for his signature.

It caught the eye of a number of supporters given it was a much larger contract than what is handed out to B team signings - the typical length is in the short-term region of one to two years. It was evident from early that this was more than usual addition to Neil MacFarlane's squad.

The England Under-20 winger, who is also eligible to represent Nigeria at international level through his parents, continued his development with the B team following an impressive 2021/22 season with Fulham's Under-18s where he scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 22 league appearances.

He was a frequent feature throughout the campaign as MacFarlane's side faced a plethora of opponents from a range of levels, including academy, non-league, as well as senior teams, which provided him valuable experience as he showcased his skillset as a winger that is willing to hug the touchline and drive fearlessly at opponents.

A near ever-present in the team's run to Premier League Cup glory, he registered two assists in eight appearances, including one against his former club in the semi-finals, and ended the season as the B team's second highest scorer with seven, behind Ryan Trevitt and Alex Gilbert's joint tally of 16.

The teenager attributes his decision to switch clubs in west London to the path Brentford provides to senior football.

Since the Bees started operating with a 'B' team in 2016, it has opened up the opportunity for players aged 18-21 to work in close proximity with the first team and the chance to train with them. As of writing this, 28 players have progressed through to the system to make their first team debut.

Olakigbe has been one of the recent beneficiaries of this as his efforts earned him a maiden call-up to the senior squad, albeit as an unused substitute, as Thomas Frank's side let slip of a lead three times during a 3-3 draw with Brighton in April.

Being able to learn from the likes of a 20-goal centre-forward in Ivan Toney, as well as Bryan Mbeumo and Josh Dasilva, who he has named as inspirational figures in the team, is invaluable to any teenager's development and it is seeing him go from strength-to-strength.

Breaking into the First Team

"Any player needs to catches the coaches' eyes, my eyes, so when I walk in from the training pitch I need to [think] 'oh, that was a nice action, he put it in the back of the net or top one-v-one, or him sprinting back'. Whatever it is, you need to catch my eye.

"He definitely caught my eye and I think he consistently has done that since we started pre-season until now. [I am] very pleased with that."

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told VAVEL as he spoke about the growing impression Olakigbe is leaving ahead of his side's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in September.

In the game prior, the Bees were fighting to avoid to defeat at home to a winless Bournemouth side, who had established a 2-1 lead as Olakigbe was introduced to the game as an 82nd-minute substitute for Aaron Hickey.

It was a bold move from Frank. With his bench bereft of attacking options, he put his trust in the teenager who had only made his first team debut four days prior in a Carabao Cup win over Newport County.

A player's maiden actions in their Premier League debut is often indicative of their level of confidence. As Olakigbe received the ball on the left, he drove inside onto his right foot and fired a shot that was deflected wide of the goal. It was an immediate showing of intent.

His next action epitomised where his head was at in the moment. Again given the ball on the left, he drove towards Max Aarons, a full-back with more than 200 senior appearances to his name, and tried to twist him inside out as he rolled the ball into a stepover, shifting the ball onto his left foot for a cross. It was an unsuccessful play but it was one that gained the trust of his team-mates.

"Now we trust him in a Premier League game where we were 2-1 down and we need something to happen and that shows how much we believe in him," Frank told VAVEL.

It was an opportunity that came fortuitously for the east London-born winger, albeit warranted, given the club's ever-expanding absentee list at the time, in addition to their failure to entice a marquee forward during the transfer window, despite placing club-record bids for Brennan Johnson, who opted for a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez, and PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko.

Before Brentford's season opener against Tottenham, Frank named the 19-year-old as one of two standout players from the B team during pre-season.

"He had some good actions in the games, in the minutes he played, but also in training. That’s the most important thing in training, where he shows that can make some of these very good, top offensive actions. I was pleased with that," he told VAVEL in August.

He featured in four of the club's five fixtures, including substitute appearances in each of their three Premier League Summer Series matches in the United States. He was not involved against Lille, instead featuring in a behind-closed-doors fixture against the Ligue 1 club, in which he scored twice.

And since making his Premier League debut in the draw with Bournemouth, Olakigbe has been trusted off the bench in subsequent defeats to Everton and Arsenal, the draw with Nottingham Forest, and most recently in Brentford's 3-0 win over Burnley.

In each he has shown that he's capable of playing at this level, showing a desire to progress with the ball and a strong dribbling ability. He will consider himself unfortunate not to have a goal to his name after his stoppage-time strike against Forest went under Matt Turner but was unknowingly cleared off the line by Murillo.

Taking the Next Step

Olakigbe has shown great progress in his near year-and-a-half at Brentford and is the latest part of an exciting journey for the Hounslow-based club.

Brentford have endured a sharp ascendency over the past 15 years, one that has seen the club go from League Two to within one point of European qualification in a season they did the double over the eventual treble winners.

The club has reached heights supporters could not have foreseen in their wildest of dreams, but now the big strides has now seen the club hit a glass ceiling and it has created a sizeable gap between its development teams and the senior squad, which is starting to see players fall through the cracks.

Their late pursuit of Johan Bakayoko in August and the player's public admittance that he has no interest in leaving a Champions League club for the Bees, even if PSV received €100 million emphasised the pull Brentford do not have.

It is something the club can achieve in the future if it continues its ascendency; in the meantime the club needs to be realistic and realign its focus to what has achieved the success to this point.

Olakigbe can become the figurehead and if he develops accordingly, he will provide Brentford with not only a player that will save them millions but one that will help assert the club's status as a hub for the best young players in Europe to develop.