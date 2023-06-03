Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United: FA Cup Final Player Ratings

Manchester City triumphed in the FA Cup final over their city rivals, Manchester United, 2-1. A first-minute goal from Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for the Citizens, as he blasted home a thunderous volley from the edge of the D, though this was cancelled out by a controversial penalty by Bruno Fernandes in the latter stages of the half.

A second goal from Gundogan sealed the trophy for Man City, with the blue side of Manchester taking home their second trophy of the season.

Manchester City:

Stefan Ortega - 6

A solid performance from Ortega and there wasn't much he could have done about a fantastic Fernandes penalty.

Kyle Walker - 6

A good, well-rounded performance from Walker as he prevented Jadon Sancho from making any significant impact.

Ruben Dias - 7

Dias' defensive ability came on the show as he was able to keep up with Rashford on many occasions and stop many chances.

Manuel Akanji - 6

Akanji's performance was solid, to say the least, but was mainly prominent in the build-up. A well-rounded display from the Swiss international.

John Stones - 7

With that block off the line in the last minute, as well as his excellence in the midfield with Rodri, Stones' performances merited a great midfield performance.

Rodrigo - 8

Rodri proved his excellence yet again today with a dominant display in the midfield. Alongside Stones, Man City was able to break lines and stop attacks effectively.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Although staying relatively quiet throughout the match, Bernardo Silva was still able to create some key chances and win duels effectively.

Kevin de Bruyne - 8

Another fantastic display from De Bruyne helped Guardiola's side trouble the Man United defence from minute one, with his laser-like vision and precisive passing.

Ilkay Gundogan - 9

A double for the German as he continues his rich vein of form. A thunderous volley in the first minute was the quickest in FA Cup final history, and his brace won the match, and the trophy, for Man City.

Jack Grealish - 7

Grealish saw a difficult one-on-one situation as he faced Wan-Bissaka, but despite this, he created some key chances and won many duels.

Erling Haaland - 6

Kept quiet by the Man United defence today but were still able to cause troublesome situations for Varane and Lindelof.

Subs:

Nathan Ake - N/A

Aymeric Laporte - N/A

Phil Foden - 7

Although coming on as a substitute for De Bruyne, Foden was still able to make an impact for Man City and was fantastic in the build-up of play.

Getty: Mike Hewitt

Manchester United:

David de Gea - 6

A difficult afternoon for De Gea, being beaten in the first minute of the game by Gundogan, but a solid game.

Luke Shaw - 6

Shaw was able to win most of his ground and aerial duels but lacked an attacking edge to help Sancho against Kyle Walker on the left side.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Stopping Haaland is a great feat in itself, but Lindelof's positioning over the game allowed Man City to carve open space for other players and ultimately score.

Raphael Varane - 6

Like Lindelof, stopping Haaland is a great feat, but missing a crucial chance in the first half that would have given Man United a lead is what hurt the Red Devils' chances of putting Man City in a dangerous spot.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

A frustrating afternoon for Wan-Bissaka as Grealish drew fouls from him many times. Although helping to win the penalty, his attacking edge to help Bruno Fernandes lacked.

Fred - 6

A foul-happy Fred gave away too many free kicks to Man City and was rash with his challenges, winning little of his duels too.

Casemiro - 7

It was a difficult day for both Casemiro and Fred in the midfield as Rodri and Stones dominated, but Casemiro's ability to put in a challenge did not go unnoticed as he was imperative in starting attacks for Ten Hag's side.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

The only goalscorer for Man United today as his coolly finished penalty gave his side hope. A threatening force in attack, Fernandes was brilliant yet again.

Christian Eriksen - 6

Eriksen struggled to make an impact with the defensive prowess of Dias, Stones, and Rodri nullifying his attack completely.

Jadon Sancho - 6

Going one-on-one with one of the best full-backs in the world Kyle Walker is never easy, but Sancho held his own. A lack of support let him down, however.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Rashford's attempts to break the lines of the Man City defence were shut down often as they pinpointed him as a primary threat, with Dias and Akanji in specific shutting him down with intensity.

Subs:

Alejandro Garnacho - 7

Replacing Eriksen in the early stages of the second half, Garnacho certainly impressed and will be looking to cement a spot in the team for next season.

Scott McTominay - 7

Although being brought on in an unnatural position, McTominay played fantastic off the bench and won his only duel of the match, even making a few key passes from centre back along the way.

Wout Weghorst - 6

Despite being brought on for more attacking prowess, Weghorst was not able to make much of an impact for Man United and struggled under pressure.