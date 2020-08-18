Glasgow City FC vs Vfl Wolfsburg Preview: Scots look for a shock in Women's Champions League

On paper, this quarter-final seems to be the most uneven one. Glasgow City FC are the only unseeded team left in the UEFA Women's Champions League out of the eight teams that are playing in the quarter-finals. When this game kicks off, on Friday 21st of August 17:00 BST, Vfl Wolfsburg are the first hurdle to get over for the Scottish Premier League champions to be able to advance further in the tournament.

Doubts about participating

Glasgow City reached the quarter-final after defeating Czech side Chertanovo Moscow in the round of 32 5-1. In the round of 16, Glasgow's narrow defeat vs Bröndby in the first leg saw them go through in the second after penalties.

Then, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it wasn't without doubts that Glasgow City would've been able to meet the costs of competing in the new-look Champions League. When the Scottish champions returned to training at the beginning of July, the club was not sure at all that they could afford all the costs that came along with meeting all of the required safety protocols that would ensure safety for the staff and players.

However, Glasgow City then confirmed that Edinburgh-based philanthropist James Anderson had come to their rescue to back their efforts in the competition financially.

Players to look out for in Glasgow City

Scotland international Hayley Lauder scored three times for City in the round of 32, making her one of three different scorers for them in the tournament so far.

Although she has agreed on a move to Glasgow Rangers FC in December, Scottish Premier League top scorer Kirsty Howat is one of the players to look out for. Back in 2019, she scored 24 goals in the league.

Players to look out for in Wolfsburg

The German champions have a big group of potential goalscorers such as Denmark international and one of the team's captains, Pernille Harder (5 goals so far) and Hungary international Zsanett Jakabfi (4 goals). In total the Wolves have scored 22 goals in the tournament so far.

Another top scorer in the tournament is German international Pauline Bremer, who joined Wolfsburg this summer coming from Manchester City. Before she left she managed to score four goals for her former club in the tournament.

The first meeting

It will be the first time Glasgow City FC and Vfl Wolfsburg face each other in the Champions League.

The game will be played at Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Spain, August 21.

How to watch on TV and Stream

For those in the UK, the match is available to watch with Scottish Gaelic commentary on BBC Alba

Wölfe TV will have coverage of the game, while Sport 1 are showing it in Germany and Viaplay have the rights for Scandinavia and Finland. Tv3 Sport will also be showing the game in Denmark, with Canal 11 the broadcaster for Portugal.

Fans in the United States will be able to watch it on CBS All Access as is the case with all other UWCL games, with UEFA TV showing the game in nations that do not already have an exclusive broadcaster.