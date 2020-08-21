Glasgow City FC 1-9 Vfl Wolfsburg: Harder scores four as Wolves set aside the Scottish champions

After a 9-1 win vs Glasgow City on Friday night, Vfl Wolfsburg are through to the semi-finals in the UEFA Women's Champions League and will face FC Barcelona on the 25th August at 19:00 BST.

Kathrin Hendrich, joining the Wolves from FC Bayern München had earned Wolfburg's head coach Stephen Lerch's trust and took place in the backline next to Lena Goessling and the giants from Germany showed no mercy.

The match

Glasgow managed to defend quite well for the early part of the game until Danish superstar Pernille Harder aimed and hit the target from a distance outside the box after an excellent collaboration with Alexandra Popp.

Five minutes later the ball went straight into the net again behind Glasgow's keeper Lee Alexander, when Ingrid Engen jumped the highest and made it 2-0 from a corner-kick when the Norweigan's header reached the back of the net.

Glasgow fought hard to hold on to the ball the few chances they had at it, but Wolfburg pushed them back over and over again winning the ball back high up the pitch which made it extremely tough for the Scots.

Even so, it wasn't until the 45th minute when Wolfburg's next goal would come. Fridolina Rolfö's and Svenja Huth's movements down the sides would cause Glasgow's defenders much trouble in the first half, and when Huth's cross from the right-hand side reached Engen right in front of the goal inside the box, the Norweigan made no mistake when she simply put her foot out and made it 3-0.

Only one minute later (45+1) Pernille Harder hammered in the fourth goal for the Wolves after Goessling set the Dane up in a perfect situation after an assist straight from a free-kick just outside the penalty area on the left-hand side of the box.

Second half

Pauline Bremer entered the pitch replacing Ewa Pajor when the second half was underway.

Once again Huth's cross from the right-hand side sailed through and Harder fulfilled her hat-trick for the evening through a sharp and precise header in the 56th minute.

59 minutes into the second half Dominique Janssen came on for Kathrin Hendrich and Felicitas Rauch for Fridolina Rolfö. Three minutes later Glasgow's Lauren Wade came through and scored a beauty, chipping it over Frederike Abt in Wolfburg's goal, even though she was fiercely courted from both Sara Doorsun and Janssen. 1-5.

In 67th minute, Harder made a run with a little bit of a struggle into the box. She fought and managed to get the ball to reach Rauch, who efficiently rolled the ball behind Alexander, making the score 6-1.

Goal No.4 from Harder was another header. The cross once again delivered from no other than Huth, who had a brilliant evening out on the right-hand side.

74' minutes in and the veteran Leanne Ross was unlucky enough to head the ball into her own goal and on stoppage time it was time again when Lena Oberdorf made a run into the box, and the ball ended up into the net again after hitting the Glasgow City defender.

Two rather cruel own goals finished Wolfburg's victory, which took them through to the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Although having the lead all through, Wolfsburg never slowed the pace down. It was evident that their awareness of that the semi-finals will be a lot tougher than tonight's game.

Still, tonight's nine goals will most certainly give the Germans the confidence to believe that they are perfectly capable of reaching the final if they continue to score like they did tonight.

The question this season remains: will Wolfsburg remain undefeated all the way or will they face their first loss of 2020/21 when they play against FC Barcelona on Tuesday night?