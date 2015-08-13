Preview: Aston Villa - Manchester United - Van Gaal's men travel to resurgent Villa

With both Aston Villa and Manchester United enjoying positive results on the opening weekend with 1-0 victories over Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, the two sides will go into Friday’s clash with a spring in their step.

United’s record at Villa Park is one of the most impressive in the league - the Red Devils have not lost there since the infamous 3-1 opening day defeat in 1995, winning 12 and drawing seven since - although Villa don’t seem to have much luck against United wherever they play, losing eight and drawing one of their last nine meetings in all competitions.

A good opening day for United

Despite picking up all three points last Saturday, Louis van Gaal will be eager to treat the United fans to a slightly more entertaining performance than what was on show last Saturday.

A Kyle Walker own goal was the only difference between the two sides at Old Trafford in a game devoid of much action, with van Gaal’s men struggling to create clear goalscoring opportunities and registering just one shot on target, the lowest of all 20 teams on the opening weekend.

Given the wealth of attacking talent at United’s disposal, it would be a disappointment to see a similar performance again on Friday.

A large part of Manchester United’s failings last season was down to their poor away form, something they must address this season should they wish to sustain a legitimate title challenge. Van Gaal was keen to point this out, stating “The key for success this season is improving in away matches. We have to improve and we can improve because last year we were not good.”

Anything less than their best may see Manchester United drop points at Villa Park, as they come up against a new-look Aston Villa who have finally added some much needed investment to their squad this summer.

With nine new first team signings, Tim Sherwood will be hoping that he can be the man that finally steers Villa clear of the relegation scrap. Sherwood’s self-confidence shone through in his recent press conference, boasting “We fancy ourselves against any team. You have to have that mindset.” His confidence may yet be rewarded, as Friday’s clash may prove to be Villa’s best chance in recent years to record a win over the Red Devils.

Both sides are still fine-tuning their squads for the upcoming season as the two clubs move into new eras in their history, and back-to-back victories to start the season will hardly go amiss.

Famous Meetings

19 August 1995:

“You can’t win anything with kids.” The renowned response from Alan Hansen, a quote he later claimed made his career in punditry, when asked his opinion of a new-look Manchester United after a calamitous 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa. That United side, containing the likes of Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and David Beckham, fell to first half goals from Ian Taylor, Mark Draper and Dwight Yorke on the opening day at Villa Park, but would go on to achieve a league and cup double at the end of the season.

5 April 2009:

Having lost two matches on the bounce, including a 4-1 humiliation at home to Liverpool, Sir Alex Ferguson knew the importance of bouncing back against Aston Villa to keep United ahead in the title race. After a bright start with an early Cristiano Ronaldo goal putting the hosts in front, Villa came back to lead 2-1 with ten minutes remaining. Ronaldo stepped up again to level the scores with a low drilled shot into the bottom corner, before up stepped Federico Macheda, an unknown 17-year old debutant, in stoppage time to curl home a stunning winner. United went on to win seven of their next eight matches, sealing their third consecutive Premier League title in the process.

Team News

Six Villa players made their debuts against Bournemouth last weekend, and Tim Sherwood is expected to name a similar line-up this Friday, although after scoring the winner off the bench at Dean Court, Rudy Gestede may be pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Jack Grealish and Carles Gil have both returned to training this week, but doubts remain over their match fitness and it is unlikely that either will feature on Friday night. Jores Okore (knee) also remains sidelined.

Sergio Romero is set to keep his place in goal after van Gaal ruled out a return for David De Gea. When asked about his goalkeeping situation, the Dutchman said, “It is the same situation. He [De Gea] remains out of the squad.”

Marcos Rojo (match fitness), Phil Jones (mild thrombosis) and Marouane Fellaini (suspension) are also confirmed absentees for Manchester United, but Bastian Schweinsteiger could be in line to make his full debut, with his manager seemingly now more content with his match sharpness.

One to watch

Memphis Depay - United’s new number 7 will be eager to build on his competent, but unspectacular, debut against Tottenham. His link-up with Wayne Rooney may be key, a player who has found the net more times against Villa than against any other team (13).