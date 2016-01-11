Klopp issues positive update on fitnesses of Sakho and Touré ahead of Arsenal

Jürgen Klopp had plenty of "good news" as he gave an update on the injury woes facing his Liverpool first-team ahead of their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Reds had as many as 13 absentees last Friday as Klopp was forced to field a youthful starting eleven that drew 2-2 with Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup, but believes he will have more options available to him when the top-of-the-table Gunners come to Anfield.

Kolo Touré, who missed the cup game with cramp sustained in the previous game - a 1-0 Capital One Cup semi-final first-leg win at Stoke City should return whilst fellow centre-back Mamadou Sakho is fighting to be fit.

Boss hoping to have more defensive options for Arsenal

Klopp, speaking to the press, explained that the situation now "is better than it was two or three days ago" and insisted that he thinks "Kolo will be available" so they "will have a senior centre-back" fit.

On Sakho, who has been suffering from a nasty-looking knee injury after a tough challenge against Sunderland on Boxing Day, "wants to be available" according to the Reds boss, who added: "hopefully we can use him and then we'll see."

Liverpool were without a single available centre-back for Exeter and explained that "Martin [Skrtel] is still a few weeks" away from being in contention whilst Dejan Lovren "feels good" but won't be back for at least two weeks as he explained that "the time of his injury was January 5 at Stoke, so it's only been six days until now and eight until Arsenal. Manchester United will be 12 days."

Lovren with club physio Chris Morgan after straining his hamstring at Stoke. (Picture: Getty Images)

The Croatian sustained a hamstring injury, becoming the seventh senior player to suffer from a hamstring-related issue, in the win at Stoke and Klopp said that "it's close" and "there will be a moment when we have to decide if it's a risk, or if it's a risk we coult try." But he said that it is "not the moment" to consider whether Lovren can play and declared that they "have to wait" until then.

He concluded that as "the situation" and said they will "probably have Kolo and Mama" available for Arsenal, insisting the "next one" he could choose to play at centre-back is Lucas Leiva - who dropped in at the heart of defence in place of Lovren for a 60 minutes at the Britannia Stadium last week.

Several playing coming along well, reports Klopp

Speaking about several other members of his first-team, Klopp explained that Jordon Ibe, Jordan Henderson and Sakho is "three [pieces of] good news" though didn't go into great detail about how Ibe - who also sustained a slightly less serious hamstring injury versus Stoke - and the captain, currently feeling what is hoped to be the final effects of a long-term heel problem, are both recovering.

The German also provided a positive update on the fitness of James Milner, another victim of the dreaded hamstring curse that has engulfed the club in recent weeks, explaining that they "left him at home" for the trip to Exeter and that he "is still in training" but hailed his progress as "good news" also.