Report: Jose Mourinho to become Manchester United manager imminently

Jose Mourinho will become the new Manchester United manager in the next few days, according to multiple reports.

United successfully won the FA Cup on Saturday evening, defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Wembley. Not long after the final whistle had gone though, multiple reports started coming in saying that Mourinho will become the new United manager this week.

It had been long stated that top four was the aim for United and with the club failing to get that it was then said that the club had made the decision to make a change. The reports state that it is believed that there was an agreement made with Mourinho before the FA Cup final.

It is also suggested that the United hierarchy plan to let Louis van Gaal know his fate on Monday, with Mourinho being announced on Tuesday. Jorge Mendes is said to be due in Manchester to conclude the deal for the Portuguese manager.

Van Gaal failed to meet the target of qualifying for the Champions League

The reports about van Gaal's future have been consistent since December, with rumours constantly circulating saying Mourinho was in line to replace him. Van Gaal was always defiant that he would stay next season, but his hand was softened after failing to meet the targets set by the club.

Van Gaal with the FA Cup after United beat Crystal Palace. | Photo: Getty

Mourinho will have a big job on his hand at United with the club failing to qualify for the Champions League next season, and instead will have to play in the Europa League. He has been out of a job since leaving Chelsea in December.

The former Real Madrid coach will inherit a good youth structure at United though and will hope to push on next season. Van Gaal, on the other hand, can leave the club with his head held high after delivering the FA Cup for the first time in 12 years.