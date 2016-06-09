Wayne Rooney insists he will never play for another Premier League club

Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney has revealed that no matter what the future holds, there is no chance he will represent another Premier League club.

Rooney, now 30, has only represented both Everton and United and has admitted he owes them both for giving him his “footballing opportunities.”

The United number 10 is currently out in France preparing for the European Championships with England, and has confirmed his respect for both clubs, meaning that when, and if, he leaves the red devils it will certainly be for foreign shores.

He said: “I am happy to say now that, whatever may happen in the future, I will never play for another Premier League club.”

Rooney is currently preparing for Euro 2016. | Photo: Sky Sports

Mourinho finally gets to work with Rooney

The United and England captain is currently two years into a five-year-contract and will begin next season under new manager Jose Mourinho, who has always publicly supported Rooney.

He is also just four goals behind Sir Bobby Charlton’s United goalscoring record of 249, something he will be desperate to break.

The striker has not been without his links to other Premier League clubs throughout his career, as on two occasions Rooney has been locked in contractual battles with United that could have seen him on his way out of Old Trafford.

In 2010, Rooney intimated his desire to leave the club after he questioned the ambition of the red devils under Sir Alex Ferguson. With Manchester City reportedly in the hunt for him at the time, the two parties settled their differences and Rooney signed a new deal.

Chelsea, then managed by Mourinho, were also said to be very interested in signing Rooney in 2013 following Ferguson’s retirement, but despite Ferguson insisting the striker Rooney had asked to leave, incoming manager David Moyes persuaded him to stay.

Rooney’s words follow the recent announcement that he will be given a testimonial match in August to celebrate his 12 seasons at United as they welcome Everton to Old Trafford, one week before their trip to Wembley for the new season's curtain raiser against Leicester City in the Community Shield.