Hiddink backs Mourinho for "instant success" at Manchester United

Former Chelsea interim manager Guus Hiddink thinks that Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Manchester United will bring “instant success” to Old Trafford.

Hiddink, who made way at Chelsea for the incoming Antonio Conte at the end of last season, replaced Mourinho who was sacked by the Blues last December.

The experienced Dutch boss has taken charge of some of the world’s biggest clubs in his nearly 30 years in management, and he believes Mourinho will bring trophies back to the Red Devils immediately.

Despite the Portuguese boss being relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge, Hiddink thinks that Mourinho will hit the ground running after being given the job he coveted for so long.

Mourinho's youth record | Photo: Harry Robinson/VAVEL UK

The Dutchman said: “Mourinho is a coach who can deliver a performance, a success, an instant success.”

More honours to follow

Mourinho has had major success at his previous clubs Porto, Chelsea, on two occasions, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, meaning the United board will expect more of the same from their new manager.

Just some of the self-proclaimed special one’s achievements include; three Premier League titles, two Champions League titles, two Serie A championships and one La Liga title, all of which will give everyone associated with United confidence that Mourinho will once again deliver.

With the club struggling to achieve their usual success over the past three years since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, the United board will be hoping it is very much third-time-lucky as Mourinho fills the Old Trafford hot seat after Louis van Gaal and formerly David Moyes, both struggled to meet the high standards set by the club and the fans.

Mourinho will take charge of United for his first Premier League game in August as the reds travel to Bournemouth. His first competitive match in front of the Old Trafford crowd comes as United take on Southampton on August 20th.