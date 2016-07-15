Liverpool's Joe Gomez vows to return "hungrier than ever" after Achilles injury setback

Joe Gomez has assured Liverpool supporters that his latest injury setback will only make him "hungrier than ever" to return.

The defender was diagnosed with an Achilles tendinopathy problem earlier this week, with the Reds yet to learn the full extent of the damage.

But it is expected that Gomez will spend at least a further few weeks out injured, having been closing in on a return to outside training with his teammates from a nine-month cruciate ligament lay-off.

The 19-year-old, who hasn't featured under Jürgen Klopp after picking up his long-term injury shortly after the manager's arrival last October, however insists he will use his latest disappointment as motivation.

Taking to his personal Instagram account, Gomez shared images of him training in the gym in his recovery from his knee injury and captioned it: "Setback in my return to training with an Achilles tendinopathy.

He acknowledged that rehabilitation is "rarely a smooth path" but explained he's had "no issues" with his knee which feels "strong and healthy" after working over the summer with the club's medical and sports science staff in an effort to return for pre-season.

"Thanks for the messages of support," the England U21 international added, insisting he will be "hungrier than ever" when he returns before adding a quote that read: 'Perseverance is stubbornness with a purpose.'

Defender hoping for speedy return

The versatile defender had only just broken into the first-team before his problem, making seven appearances in all competitions after hitting the ground running with the Merseyside club in pre-season.

Signed from Charlton Athletic this time last year, it is hoped that once he regains fitness Klopp will accelerate his development - the two having spoken glowingly of each other as Gomez recuperates.

Liverpool are expected to dip into the transfer market for cover with Gomez's teammate Mamadou Sakho also out for at least three to four weeks with a similar Achilles issue.

Reports have suggested Klopp will look to the Bundesliga for an experienced deputy who would simply fill in for the first-team when required rather than pushing Gomez, Sakho and their fellow defenders Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

Andre Wisdom and Tiago Ilori could provide further depth, although the latter will not be available for the beginning of the season after accepting the opportunity to play for Portugal at the Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old centre-back will represent his country across several cities in Brazil between August 3rd and August 20th, starting in a group containing Honduras, Algeria and Argentina.

Having joined up with Portgual's Under-23s back in March, rather than flying with the Reds' non-internationals during the international break for a warm weather training camp in Tenerife, Ilori's decision comes as little surprise.

Lucas Leiva is another option to fill in at the centre of defence although his future is once again uncertain, with some reports suggesting Turkey could be a possible destination for the natural defensive midfielder this summer - either on loan or on a permanent basis.