Liverpool's Joe Gomez vows to return "hungrier than ever" after Achilles injury setback

Joe Gomez has assured Liverpool supporters that his latest injury setback will only make him "hungrier than ever" to return.

The defender was diagnosed with an Achilles tendinopathy problem earlier this week, with the Reds yet to learn the full extent of the damage.

But it is expected that Gomez will spend at least a further few weeks out injured, having been closing in on a return to outside training with his teammates from a nine-month cruciate ligament lay-off.

The 19-year-old, who hasn't featured under Jürgen Klopp after picking up his long-term injury shortly after the manager's arrival last October, however insists he will use his latest disappointment as motivation.

Taking to his personal Instagram account, Gomez shared images of him training in the gym in his recovery from his knee injury and captioned it: "Setback in my return to training with an Achilles tendinopathy.

He acknowledged that rehabilitation is "rarely a smooth path" but explained he's had "no issues" with his knee which feels "strong and healthy" after working over the summer with the club's medical and sports science staff in an effort to return for pre-season.

"Thanks for the messages of support," the England U21 international added, insisting he will be "hungrier than ever" when he returns before adding a quote that read: 'Perseverance is stubbornness with a purpose.'

Defender hoping for speedy return