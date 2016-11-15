Report: Manchester United's Schweinsteiger expected to take move to MLS

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is expected to leave the club in January for one of the United States’ MLS sides, according to BBC Sport.

The German enforcer, who joined the Red Devils last summer while Louis van Gaal was still the club's manager, hasn’t played for United since March after new boss Jose Mourinho excluded him from his first team plans in the summer.

Midfielder meets with Chicago Fire coach

The former Bayern Munich favourite has since been allowed to return to first team training at Old Trafford, but the 32-year-old remains unlikely to feature for Mourinho’s team and he is now considering a move to the MLS.

Schweinsteiger was said to have met Chicago Fire coach Veljko Paunovic last weekend after being permitted to explore a move away from Manchester.

Schweinsteiger probably wouldn’t have expected a United recall anyway, despite declaring himself ready to play, but this remains a blow to the player after his minimal chances of making a first team appearance seemed to increase in the last few weeks.

United’s number 31 was only reintroduced to first team training at the beginning of November, with his return coinciding with Ander Herrera’s suspension in the Premier League and Paul Pogba’s – ultimately minor – injury sustained in the defeat to Fenerbahce.

Schweinsteiger to capture MLS sides' attention

The midfielder will surely capture the attention of other MLS sides, too – especially after the recent departures of other high-profile midfielders in the division.

New York City FC’s midfielder Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard of LA Galaxy have both confirmed that they will leave their respective sides this week, potentially providing an opportunity for Schweinsteiger to become the new designated player for one of those teams.

A move to the MLS remains the most likely next career move for the German after he revealed he would not play for another European club towards the end of the last transfer window.

Schweinsteiger made 31 appearances for United last season, scoring one goal in a 1-1 away draw against Leicester City.