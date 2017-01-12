Manchester United trigger one-year extension in Marouane Fellaini's contract

Manchester United have announced that they have triggered a one-year extension in the contract of Marouane Fellaini, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2018.

Polarising figure

The Belgian's career at the Red Devils has had more downs than ups, with the deadline day move back in 2013 being scrutinised at the time.

He has come under a lot fire since then, with a possible move to Italy previously rumoured for this January transfer window. However, United have decided to trigger a one-year extension in his initial four-year contract.

It is clear that the 29-year-old is well liked by manager Jose Mourinho, and managed to get the second goal in the 2-0 win over Hull City on Tuesday night.

A goal well deserved

The second goal against the Tigers was Fellaini's first goal of the season, and proved crucial as it gave United a needed advantage going into the second-leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

It was the much loved Juan Mata who opened the scoring against Marco Silva's side, and he stated his happiness for Fellaini who he believed deserved the goal.

"I am very happy for Marouane," Mata told the Daily Mail. "Because he has had difficult times since he came to the club."

"He is 29 so he has lived many things in football," he stated. "But it is not nice when you play in your own stadium and you have not the best atmosphere."

"But now it is different and it has changed," the Spaniard stressed. "I think it is going to be positive for him in the future."

"It was an important goal for him," the former Chelsea man admitted. "When you come onto the pitch in the second half you are always trying to do something to change the game."

"He did that," Mata concluded. "I am very happy because he deserved it."

Manchester United will take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 15 with kick-off at 4pm GMT.