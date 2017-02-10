Woodward promises transfers, but not a squad overhaul for Man United

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says the club does not require a “churn” of new faces in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Woodward has overseen a combined total of 14 major summer signings since Louis van Gaal became manager in July 2014, with ten of those new faces coming under the Dutchman’s stewardship.

"Continual improvement"

However, under new boss Jose Mourinho – who made four additions to his squad last summer while only a few months into his new role, Woodward implied to investors that the club wants to purchase smaller quantities of players rather than the bulk buying of quality which has been evident in past transfer windows.

According to ESPN FC, Woodward said “there is happiness from the manager in terms of where we are as a squad," but that there will also be “continual improvement” as he explained that “we don't have to churn a large number of players.”

After the club’s most recent Premier League title win in 2013, United’s lack of investment in the first-team squad became evident in David Moyes’ season as boss at Old Trafford. The Scot only recruited Marouane Fellaini to a title-winning side, with the now Sunderland manager not possessing the heroic qualities of his predecessor Sir Alex Ferguson.

Quality not quantity

Although United went on to sign high-profile players such as Angel di Maria and Anthony Martial after Van Gaal became manager, as well as Paul Pogba under Mourinho, Woodward suggested that only now is the club nearing a place where it can recruit new faces more steadily.

He said “we aren't in a position where we need to churn a lot of players compared to where we were a few years ago,” and that “you would always want to improve because that is the dynamic nature of the sport we are in.”

Woodward added that "we want to get in a steady state, but I don't want to guide on [the financial cost] of player spending."

ESPN FC sources say United want to sign two new forwards and a midfielder, with Atletico Madrid’s Antione Griezmann said to be a priority target.