Report: Manchester United to trigger Ander Herrera contract extension

Manchester United are set to extend Ander Herrera’s stay at Old Trafford by activating a clause in his contract.

The Spaniard is in his third season with the Red Devils after joining in 2014 with Louis van Gaal in charge, but he has enjoyed perhaps his best campaign yet this term under Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho taking note of Herrera impact

Understandably then, United’s Portuguese boss is keen to keep the former Athletic Bilbao midfielder at the club, with his current deal due to expire next summer.

According to the Sun, Mourinho – like many United fans – has been impressed by the 27-year-old’s displays this season and, therefore, he is keen to activate the clause which will add an extra year to Herrera’s contract.

The Sun’s source claims that United are unconcerned by the time remaining on the midfielder’s contract, which stands at just under 16 months at present, as the club can activate the extension at any time. Discussions over the new deal are said to be underway already.

It is implied that the extension would improve Herrera’s wages as well, with the source claiming that United may opt against immediately activating the deal to save the club from paying his increased wages.

Contract options for other United players

The Spain international is also said to be one of a number of players at United with such a clause in his deal. Defenders Phil Jones and Antonio Valencia, as well as fellow midfielder Marouane Fellaini, are listed as having such clauses.

The United number 21 has been a regular in Mourinho’s midfield this season, often partnering and helping to bring the best out of Paul Pogba in the engine room. He has played 35 matches in all competitions under his new boss, scoring one goal against Northampton Town in the EFL Cup in September.

In total, Herrera has made 107 appearances for United, scoring 14 goals.