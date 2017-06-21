Aston Villa hoping to complete Johnstone signing from Man United

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone appears to be edging closer to resigning for Championship side Aston Villa.

The academy graduate shot-stopper is the subject of interest from former Red Devils centre-back and current Villa boss, Steve Bruce, who wants to bring the promising goalkeeper back to Villa Park.

Bruce keen on Johnstone

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Championship outfit and Bruce is now keen to lure Johnstone to the Midlands on a permanent deal, according to the Birmingham Mail, but it is said that a second loan deal might be the more likely alternative.

Johnstone has recently returned from his summer break and is now ready to discuss terms with Villa, who finished 13th in the last campaign.

A permanent transfer for the much travelled goalkeeper could be agreed, though, if United receive a ‘substantial fee’ and the player is happy with the contractual terms offered.

Bruce is keen to recruit Johnstone, who he believes will significantly improve his defensive unit alongside another potential target, former Chelsea captain John Terry.

Time right for Johnstone?

Johnstone’s temporary move to Villa in January came about after he’d been used as Jose Mourinho’s third choice goalkeeper in the first half of the season. Fellow academy ‘keeper Joel Pereira was recalled from his spell with Portuguese Primeira Liga side Belenseses to replace him in United’s squad.

Johnstone was unused by Mourinho during those couple of months but Pereira played twice upon his return – coming off the bench in an FA Cup tie against Wigan Athletic in January and later starting in the final game of the league season against Crystal Palace.

His chances of making it at Old Trafford appear incredibly slim with not only Pereira, but David de Gea and Sergio Romero also ahead of him in the pecking order.

He has made 104 senior appearances in his career, all during loan spells away from United, most of which were for Villa, Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers.