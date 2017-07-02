Ibrahimović writes farewell message as Man Utd exit confirmed

Zlatan Ibrahimović has been on social media to bid farewell to Manchester United after his official release from the club was confirmed, making him the hottest free agent in world football once again ahead of the 2017/2018 season.

The 36-year-old ruptured his cruciate ligament in the dying embers of United's UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg clash with RSC Anderlecht at Old Trafford midway through April, and is expected to be stuck on the sidelines until the new year.

"I came. I said. I conquered."

It was vastly reported that Ibrahimović had been offered a year-long extension weeks before the incident occurred, however, understandable doubts in the player's mind over the team's UEFA Champions League qualification chances stalled a decision.

The veteran striker took to popular social media platform Instagram - where he has over 26m followers - on Friday evening to post a picture of him celebrating the winning goal against Blackburn Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round at Ewood Park.

The caption was simple but couldn't be more accurate, "I came. I said. I conquered." The self-proclaimed 'God of Manchester' will, without a doubt, go down in the club's history as one of the biggest characters ever to be seen wearing the famous red shirt at Old Trafford.

28 goals in 46 games

17 Premier League goals in 28 games, one Emirates FA Cup goal in one game, four EFL Cup goals in five games, five UEFA Europa League goals in 11 games, and the winner in the FA Community Shield as well.

Like the man himself stated after the Reds' 3-0 win at Sunderland in April, he really was "like Benjamin Button" because of the way he seems to be "ageing like wine" and getting stronger every year.

The Swede's career is coming to a close, that's no secret, but his next move is unknown and he'll be completing his rehabilitation at the Aon Training Complex, as suggested by his manager and good friend José Mourinho.

America seems to be the most likely option, while China and Atlético Madrid have also been mentioned, but whatever happens, there's no doubt that he'll continue to steal the show on the pitch and the hearts of fans off it.