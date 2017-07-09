"I didn't have to think about Man Utd move, they're the biggest club in the world," says Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has completed a medical in Los Angeles ahead of the transfer from Everton to Manchester United which is said to be in the region of £75 million. That fee could rise up to £90 million with add-ons.

José Mourinho’s opted for Lukaku instead of long-term target Álvaro Morata. Lukaku scored 25 Premier League goals in the season just gone, four goals fewer than Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane, the league’s top goalscorer.

After being pursued by Chelsea for the most part of the last year, Lukaku was asked what changed his mind. “They are the biggest club in the world,” Lukaku told American sports company ESPN. “They are hungry to win the league again and dominate the world again. This is something I have always wanted as a child.”

The Red Devils last won the league back in 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson’s last year at the club and have never really challenged for the title since.

Winning mentality

“They have the best stadium in England, the best fans. This is the perfect opportunity for me” said the Belgian forward. He also reiterated how important it is for him to be challenging for silverware.

“I always said I wanted to play for a team that is challenging for every trophy that there is. At the minute, Manchester United want to be the dominant team and the dominant force that they used to be.”

Last season United won the Europa League and the EFL Cup and Lukaku’s statement is reassuring fans that there the club have big targets and that there will be more to come.

Lukaku's response to criticism

Whilst playing for Everton, Lukaku found himself getting a little bit of stick from former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher. Carragher deemed Lukaku as a “lazy” striker. He said that “he must work harder and faster if he is to become one of Europe’s top players.”

Despite this, Lukaku completed and impressive 965 passes for a striker whilst at Everton. Out of the top 7 clubs including Everton, Diego Costa and former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimović were the only out right strikers that completed more passes than him.

Lukaku responded to criticism in the interview with ESPN and said, “I promise I will work hard, I will work harder than I have ever done before. Hopefully, it will come good.”

“I am very thankful for the opportunity that the club have given me,” said the striker. “I am really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.”