Man United and Man City to wear shirts featuring the worker bee in USA fixture

Manchester United and rivals Manchester City will include the worker bee symbol on their shirts during their pre-season clash in the USA next week.

The symbol has long been associated with Manchester and its industrial past but it has been particularly prominent since 22 people were killed during a terrorist attack in the city in May.

Woodward praises Manchester togetherness

In what will be the two sides’ first meeting outside of the UK, United’s Executive Chairman Ed Woodward hoped the high-profile nature of the game would help to increase awareness and aid fundraising efforts.

He said Manchester has “shown great strength and unity since the tragic terror attack in May,” and claimed that reinforced “how special this city really is.”

Woodward also added that donning the worker bee symbol showed “the community spirit of our city and football club.”

He added that the club “will continue to help all of those affected” and pointed to the potential for raising funds and awareness through the “millions of fans across the world watching this game.”

Continued show of support by United and City

Woodward’s words were mirrored by City’s Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano, with this news coming a month after both clubs pledged a £1m joint donation to the We Love Manchester emergency fund.

The fund will help the families of those 22 people who died as well as the 64 others who were injured in the attack.

Fans will be able to add to the fund after the game, with match-worn shirts from the contest set to be auctioned and all proceeds added to the We Love Manchester fund.

The meeting will also be the sides’ first since the attack. They last met less than a month before the incident in a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium.

The pre-season tour match takes place on July 20 and will represent United’s first real test while on tour following games against MLS sides LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake.