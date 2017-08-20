José Mourinho backs Anthony Martial to succeed at Manchester United

José Mourinho believes Anthony Martial will have a better season this term, and has publicly backed the Frenchman to succeed at Manchester United.

Martial wasn’t able to cement a place in the side last season, with consistency being an issue for the 21-year-old, but he’s made a good start to the new campaign.

Throughout the summer, the France international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with reports speculating that he could be used as part of the deal to sign Inter Milan’s Ivan Peresić.

 