José Mourinho backs Anthony Martial to succeed at Manchester United

José Mourinho believes Anthony Martial will have a better season this term, and has publicly backed the Frenchman to succeed at Manchester United.

Martial wasn’t able to cement a place in the side last season, with consistency being an issue for the 21-year-old, but he’s made a good start to the new campaign.

Throughout the summer, the France international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with reports speculating that he could be used as part of the deal to sign Inter Milan’s Ivan Peresić.

Mourinho has faith in Martial

However, after the win over Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, Mourinho has backed his man and said he’ll have a big part to play for United this season.

“I have faith in him,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “As a pure attacking player, Anthony is a good player. I believe he’s one of the players who is going to have a better season this season than the previous season.

“I look at some of my players and I’m sure that some of them will be better this season than they were last season, and Anthony is that for sure.”

Mourinho said that he was looking for a player this summer that would allow him to play with three central defenders.

United boss wasn’t looking for “pure winger”

The Portuguese boss added: “Probably the player I was looking for wasn’t a pure winger because I have pure wingers.

“Probably the player I was looking for was a player that allows me to play with three at the back and have a wing-back.”

Martial broke onto the scene at United in spectacular fashion, scoring against Liverpool on his debut back in the 2015-16 season.

There is no doubt that the Frenchman possesses a lot of talent, and he’s already shown that in pre-season and the first couple of games this season.

United have scored four goals in the opening two league games for the first time in 110 years, and they’ve been clinical going forward against West Ham United and Swansea.