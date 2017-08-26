Manchester United 2-0 Leicester City: Super subs keep up United's perfect start to season

Manchester United made it nine points from nine in the Premier League on Saturday evening as they defeated Leicester City 2-0 at Old Trafford.

It was looking like one of them days for United until super subs Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini scored in the final 20 minutes of the game to seal the three points. 

Romelu Lukaku also missed a penalty for José Mourinho's men but it didn't matter in the end as the Red Devils won for the third successive game, while the Foxes will be disappointed with their performance at Old Trafford.

Mourinho made one change while the Foxes remained unchanged

Mourinho made one change to his starting lineup for the game with Anthony Martial coming in to replace Rashford, while Craig Shakespeare named an unchanged lineup for the game after overseeing his side's win against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

 