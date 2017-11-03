West Ham United vs Liverpool Preview: Under-fire Bilić looking for respite against the Reds

West Ham United will hope to distance themselves from the Premier League relegation zone and ease the pressure on manager Slaven Bilić with a positive result against Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The Reds, fresh from back-to-back 3-0 home wins over Huddersfield Town and NK Maribor, could potentially put Bilić in an untenable position if they were to record a victory at the London Stadium.

West Ham squandered a 2-0 lead at Crystal Palace in their last outing a week ago, wasting the momentum gained from a valuable 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup days earlier - a game in which they won from 2-0 down.

But their form in the league sees them sitting 16th, a single point above the bottom three, having lost five of their 10 games thus far - including a 3-0 embarrassment at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their last home game.

Meanwhile two of Liverpool's four draws and both of their two defeats have come away from home, though they have responded well to their 4-1 humbling at Spurs in the league a fortnight ago with their successive triumphs at Anfield.

But Liverpool's last truly convincing away performance came away against the Hammers back in May, thrashing Bilić's charges 4-0 thanks to Philippe Coutinho's inspired display in central midfield.

Though at such an early stage of the campaign, Jürgen Klopp's side will hope to produce a similar performance this weekend given they can hardly afford to fall further behind the top-six - a 12-point gap already separating them and first-placed Manchester City while Chelsea are three points ahead in fourth.

Having not won back-to-back league games since a demolition of Arsenal followed a narrow win over Crystal Palace at the end of August, this game is almost as much of a must-win as it is for the hosts.

Yet it is undoubtedly Bilić who is feeling the most pressure of the two managers. If West Ham were to lose they would be left on nine points after 11 league games - their worst total since 2010-11, when they were relegated to the Championship.

Both of their league wins have come on home soil this season and the Croatian boss has himself acknowledged the "need" for his side to claim "something" against their Merseyside visitors.

With ex-Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer, former Everton boss Ronald Koeman and Craig Shakespeare - previously at Leicester City - all having been sacked already this season, Bilić is among the favourites next to go.

Concerns continue to grow as they struggle to put a consistent run of positive performances, and results, together and a win against a talented, if defensively-flawed, Liverpool side would provide another major - and much-needed - boost. 

And given the away side's need for three points to inject fresh belief into their hopes of consolidating last season's Champions League qualification with another top-four finish this term, this clash appears to have intriguing repercussions whatever the outcome.

 